Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)

ISGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
Open
1.35TL
Day's High
1.36TL
Day's Low
1.34TL
Volume
1,843,920
Avg. Vol
3,207,902
52-wk High
1.52TL
52-wk Low
1.29TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Is GYO to invest in hotel and residence projects, sees rental income at 300 mln lira in 2020
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 06:20am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - :IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS <<>> IS PLANNING TO START INVESTING IN 2017, IN CITY HOTEL PROJECT, WORTH ABOUT 250 MLN LIRA IN KADIKOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD OF ISTANBUL - CEO TURGAY TANES SAID.THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON TWO RESIDENCE PROJECTS IN ISTANBUL’S NEIGHBORHOODS OF ALTUNIZADE AND TUZLA, EXPECTS REVENUE OF UP TO RESPECTIVELY 650 MLN LIRA AND 400 MLN LIRA - CEO .SEES INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME BY 2020 TO 300 MLN LIRA FROM 192 MLN LIRA IN 2016 - CEO .  Full Article

Is REIT to merge with TSKB REIT through absorption
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 11:58am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS ::To merge with TSKB REIT <<>> through absorption.Says the merger is considered in the scope of increasing rental income and diversification of portfolio in line with investment strategy.Decides to buy all assets and liabilities of TSKB REIT.Sets exist right for shareholders at 1.4741 lira per shares that will be re-calculated after bonus share issues.Additionally TSKB REIT sets exit right for its shareholders at 0.6488 lira per share .  Full Article

