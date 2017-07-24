Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)

July 24 (Reuters) - :IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS << >> IS PLANNING TO START INVESTING IN 2017, IN CITY HOTEL PROJECT, WORTH ABOUT 250 MLN LIRA IN KADIKOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD OF ISTANBUL - CEO TURGAY TANES SAID.THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON TWO RESIDENCE PROJECTS IN ISTANBUL’S NEIGHBORHOODS OF ALTUNIZADE AND TUZLA, EXPECTS REVENUE OF UP TO RESPECTIVELY 650 MLN LIRA AND 400 MLN LIRA - CEO .SEES INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME BY 2020 TO 300 MLN LIRA FROM 192 MLN LIRA IN 2016 - CEO .

April 18 (Reuters) - Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS ::To merge with TSKB REIT << >> through absorption.Says the merger is considered in the scope of increasing rental income and diversification of portfolio in line with investment strategy.Decides to buy all assets and liabilities of TSKB REIT.Sets exist right for shareholders at 1.4741 lira per shares that will be re-calculated after bonus share issues.Additionally TSKB REIT sets exit right for its shareholders at 0.6488 lira per share .