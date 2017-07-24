Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)
1.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.00TL (+0.00%)
1.35TL
1.35TL
1.36TL
1.34TL
1,843,920
3,207,902
1.52TL
1.29TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Is GYO to invest in hotel and residence projects, sees rental income at 300 mln lira in 2020
Is REIT to merge with TSKB REIT through absorption
* IS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI AS IS PLANNING TO START INVESTING IN 2017, IN CITY HOTEL PROJECT, WORTH ABOUT 250 MLN LIRA IN KADIKOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD OF ISTANBUL - CEO TURGAY TANES SAID