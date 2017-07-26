Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA :REVENUE FOR FIRST-HALF 2017 WAS EUR 833.8 MILLION, ALMOST EQUIVALENT TO THAT PUBLISHED FOR FIRST-HALF 2016 OF EUR 833.6 MILLION.H1 NET PROFIT (ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP), STANDS AT EUR 21.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF 2016.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 50.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 833.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 833.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS 2016/2017 COMPARISON BASE WILL BE MORE FAVOURABLE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR, PARTICULARLY TOWARDS END OF YEAR.

FFP sells stake in Ipsos

June 22 (Reuters) - FFP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT SELLS ITS STAKE IN IPSOS .FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS.

Ipsos Q1 revenue up at EUR 390.1 million

April 27 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA ::Total organic growth, Q1: +1 pct.Q1 revenue EUR 390.1 million ($424.3 million) versus EUR 386.9 million year ago.Q1 organic growth of New Services: +18 pct.Expects its growth to reach 3% in 2017.2017 operating profit to improve slightly faster than in 2016.Preparations to be made for implementation of Ipsos' new development plan, so that it can be operational from beginning of 2018.

Ipsos FY revenue up 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros

Ipsos SA : FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros ($1.88 billion) . FY operating income 180.1 million euros versus 178.2 million euros year ago . FY net profit group share 106.9 million euros versus 93.0 million euros year ago . Proposes to distribute a dividend of 85 euro cents per share for financial year 2016, payable on 5 July 2017 . In 2017, Ipsos is planning on organic growth of order of that achieved this year . In 2017, Ipsos is planning further improvement in gross profit to revenue . In 2017, Ipsos is planning on moderate improvement in its operating profit .New services growth rate in 2017 will again be double-digit.

Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros

Ipsos SA : H1 organic growth +3.3 pct . H1 revenue is 833.6 million euros ($915.7 million) versus 832.9 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit is 53.8 million euros versus 46.8 million euros a year ago . H1 adjusted net profit group share is 33.0 million euros versus 30.5 million euros a year ago . FY operating margin will be stable, at same level as in 2015 .Sees operating margin to be stable at the same level as in 2015.

Ipsos issues 2016 financial guidance

Ipsos SA:Will be in a position to record satisfying organic growth in 2016 and to maintain its operating margin.

Ipsos proposes FY2015 dividend

Ipsos SA:Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014.