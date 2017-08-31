Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: ISRA VISION AG: ISRA FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE: DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH CONTINUES WITH HIGH MARGINS AND STRONG CASH FLOW.9MTH ‍REVENUES PLUS 11% TO 93.3 MILLION EUROS (Q3-YTD-15/16: 84.3 MILLION EUROS)​.9MTH ‍EBT GROWTH PLUS 12% TO 18.1 MILLION EUROS (Q3-YTD-15/16: 16.2 MILLION EUROS)​.‍OUTLOOK FOR FY 2016/2017 CONFIRMED: APPROX. 10% PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH​.‍9MTH EBITDA IS 13 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR AT 28.5 MILLION EUROS (Q3-YTD-15/16: 25.2 MILLION EUROS)​.

May 31 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG ::DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS - ISRA CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG.‍H1 REVENUES AT 58.9 MILLION EUROS, PLUS 11% (Q2-YTD-15/16: 53.3 MILLION EUROS)​.‍GUIDANCE FOR 2016/2017: PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROX. 10 PERCENT WITH STRONG MARGINS SIMILAR TO PREVIOUS YEAR, FOCUS ON FURTHER INCREASE​.‍H1 EBT GROWTH OF 11% TO 11.5 MILLION EUROS (Q2-YTD-15/16: 10.3 MILLION EUROS)​.

May 23 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG ::SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS.HAS RECEIVED A STRATEGIC LARGE-SCALE ORDER FROM AN ASIAN CUSTOMER FOR DELIVERY OF 3D INSPECTION SYSTEMS FOR TOUCHSCREENS WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF WELL OVER 5 MILLION EUROS.ISRA IS ANTICIPATING FOR 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR FURTHER PROFITABLE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROX. 10 PERCENT WITH AT LEAST STABLE MARGINS, PROVIDED THAT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS DO NOT SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGE.TO EXPAND ITS MARKET POSITION FURTHER, PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS PRESENCE IN ASIAN PRODUCER MARKETS AND TO IMPLEMENT RESPECTIVE MEASURES FOR THIS TO BE ABLE TO GENERATE REVENUES IN THIS CURRENT YEAR.BASED ON THIS, ISRA IS CONTINUOUSLY PREPARING TO REACH PLANNED REVENUE DIMENSION OF OVER 150 MILLION EUROS IN MEDIUM-TERM.

Isra Vision AG : Starts 2016/2017 with double-digit growth . Q1 revenues at 28.5 million euros ($30.21 million), plus 10 pct (Q1 15/16: 26.0 million euros) . Q1 EBT at 5.6 million euros, plus 11 pct (Q1 15/16: 5.0 million euros) . Financial year 2015/2016: dividend proposal 0.48 euros (py: 0.41 euros) . Strong order backlog of approx. 90 million euros gross (as of Feb 27, 2017; py: 85 million euros gross) . Outlook for 2016/2017 financial year: revenue growth in range of approx. 10 percent with at least stable margins planned .Isra is continuously preparing to reach planned revenue dimension of over 150 million euros in medium-term.

Isra Vision AG : Isra continues profitable growth - outlook on strong fourth quarter . Annual forecast specified: revenues to increase over 10 pct, overproportional growth of earnings margins . 9-month revenues at 84.3 million euros ($93.98 million), plus 10 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 76.4 million euros) . 9-month earnings per share (EPS) plus 18 pct at 2.60 euros (Q3-YTD-14/15: 2.20 euros) . 9-month EBT at 16.2 million euros, plus 15 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 14.1 million euros) .Target of company remains to grow diversified across industries and regions and to exceed revenue mark of 150 million euros in medium term.

Isra Vision AG : Continued profitable growth - half-year results and solid order backlog confirm ISRA's annual forecast . H1 revenue plus of approx. 10 pct to 53.3 million euros ($59.33 million)(Q2-YTD-14/15: 48.7 million euros) . H1 strong order entry results in repeated high backlog of over 85 million euros gross (py: 65 million euros gross) . Outlook for fy 2015/2016 confirmed: continued profitable growth in lower double-digit percentage range with at least stable margins . H1 EBIT rises by 13 percent to 10.6 million euros compared to first six months of previous year (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.4 million euros) .H1 EBT grows by 14 percent to 10.3 million euros (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.1 million euros).

Isra Vision AG:Strategic large-scale order underscores Isra's growth targets for the financial year and confirms strong market position.Receives a large-scale order for the quality assurance of glass products.Order encompasses a total volume of several million euros.Once again plans an additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for present 2015/2016 financial year.In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016.Plans on reaching revenue goal of 150 million euros in medium-term.

Isra Vision AG:Receives large-scale order for quality assurance of glass products.Order encompasses total volume of several million euros.Once again plans additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for 2015/2016 financial year.In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016.

Isra Vision AG:In terms of earnings, further optimization of margins is planned, while at least maintaining current high level in FY 2015/2016.Expects further profitable growth in low double-digit percentage range for FY 2015/2016.

Isra Vision AG:Assumes that FY 2014/2015 dividend at least in same amount of previous year (0.39 euros per share) will be paid.