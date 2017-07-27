ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Itc Ltd :June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 25.81 billion rupees.June quarter total income 142.77 billion rupees versus 136.74 billion rupees last year.

India's ITC Ltd March-qtr profit up 12 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd :March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 23.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 145.10 billion rupees .Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share.

ITC Ltd March-qtr profit rises about 1 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share.March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees.ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 26.47 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 142.58 billion rupees.

India's finance ministry says govt divests part of its stake in ITC to LIC of India

India's Ministry of Finance: Government has divested a part of its stake in ITC to Life Insurance Corporation of India .India's Ministry of Finance says government has received an amount of INR 66.82 billion from the transaction.

ITC Ltd appoints Sanjiv Puri as CEO

ITC Ltd :ITC Ltd says appointed Sanjiv Puri as CEO.

ITC Ltd says King Maker Marketing, Inc., USA ceases to be unit of co

Itc Ltd :King Maker Marketing, Inc., USA has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with immediate effect.

ITC Ltd says filed suit against Britannia

ITC Ltd : Filed suit against Britannia as Britannia copied trade dress and colour combination of ITC's 'Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive All Good' biscuit . Suit against Britannia is not likely impact operations of co .

India's ITC Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

ITC Ltd : India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter net profit 23.85 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter revenue from operations 131.57 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 24.66 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - net profit in June-quarter last year was 21.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; revenue from operations was 121.50 billion rupees .

ITC Ltd gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares

ITC Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares .

ITC Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares

ITC Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares . Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio .