ITC Ltd (ITC.BO)

ITC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

269.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs270.35
Open
Rs271.25
Day's High
Rs271.25
Day's Low
Rs268.60
Volume
113,496
Avg. Vol
1,048,807
52-wk High
Rs353.20
52-wk Low
Rs222.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:16am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Itc Ltd :June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 25.81 billion rupees.June quarter total income 142.77 billion rupees versus 136.74 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's ITC Ltd March-qtr profit up 12 pct
Friday, 26 May 2017 05:49am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd :March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 23.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 145.10 billion rupees .Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share.  Full Article

ITC Ltd March-qtr profit rises about 1 pct
Friday, 26 May 2017 05:25am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 4.75 rupees per share.March quarter profit 26.69 billion rupees.ITC Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 27.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 154.11 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 26.47 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 142.58 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's finance ministry says govt divests part of its stake in ITC to LIC of India
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 07:29am EDT 

India's Ministry of Finance: Government has divested a part of its stake in ITC to Life Insurance Corporation of India .India's Ministry of Finance says government has received an amount of INR 66.82 billion from the transaction.  Full Article

ITC Ltd appoints Sanjiv Puri as CEO
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 03:15am EST 

ITC Ltd :ITC Ltd says appointed Sanjiv Puri as CEO.  Full Article

ITC Ltd says King Maker Marketing, Inc., USA ceases to be unit of co
Wednesday, 16 Nov 2016 07:49am EST 

Itc Ltd :King Maker Marketing, Inc., USA has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with immediate effect.  Full Article

ITC Ltd says filed suit against Britannia
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 03:59am EDT 

ITC Ltd : Filed suit against Britannia as Britannia copied trade dress and colour combination of ITC's 'Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive All Good' biscuit . Suit against Britannia is not likely impact operations of co .  Full Article

India's ITC Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 07:55am EDT 

ITC Ltd : India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter net profit 23.85 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - June-quarter revenue from operations 131.57 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 24.66 billion rupees . India's ITC Ltd - net profit in June-quarter last year was 21.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; revenue from operations was 121.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

ITC Ltd gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 05:56am EDT 

ITC Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares .  Full Article

ITC Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 09:09am EDT 

ITC Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares . Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio .  Full Article

Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Sept 25 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

