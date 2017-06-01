Itau Corpbanca (ITC.SN)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Itau Corpbanca files for potential mixed shelf
June 1 (Reuters) - Itau Corpbanca
Chilean regulator fines Itau Corpbanca over SQM-linked loans
Jan 8 Chile's securities regulator said on Tuesday it had fined lender Itaú Corpbanca $8.8 million for exceeding loan limits in extending credit to companies controlling local lithium producer SQM .