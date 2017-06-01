Edition:
United States

Itau Corpbanca (ITC.SN)

ITC.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

6.59CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)

$-0.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$6.59
Open
$6.59
Day's High
$6.64
Day's Low
$6.51
Volume
114,007,975
Avg. Vol
296,845,502
52-wk High
$6.99
52-wk Low
$5.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Itau Corpbanca files for potential mixed shelf
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 06:09am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Itau Corpbanca :Itau Corpbanca files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - sec filing.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Itau Corpbanca News

Chilean regulator fines Itau Corpbanca over SQM-linked loans

Jan 8 Chile's securities regulator said on Tuesday it had fined lender Itaú Corpbanca $8.8 million for exceeding loan limits in extending credit to companies controlling local lithium producer SQM .

» More ITC.SN News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials