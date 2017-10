ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ITD Cementation India Ltd :Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion.

ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ITD Cementation India Ltd ::June quarter profit 207.2 million rupees versus profit 93.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.82 billion rupees versus 8.35 billion rupees year ago.

ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO

May 12 (Reuters) - ITD Cementation India Ltd :Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath.

ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls

May 11 (Reuters) - ITD Cementation India Ltd :March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 5.18 billion rupees versus 9.66 billion rupees year ago.

ITD Cementation India Dec-qtr profit falls

ITD Cementation India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 130.1 million rupees versus 300.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 6.87 billion rupees versus 9.91 billion rupees year ago .Says recommended payment of dividend of INR 0.30 per share.

ITD Cementation JV gets LoA from Mumbai Metro Rail Corp

ITD Cementation India Ltd : Jv between continental engineering, co, tata projects gets loa from Mumbai metro rail corp; contract valued at about inr 28.30 billion .