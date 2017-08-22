Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Italtile updates on acquisition of Ceramic Industries, regulatory approval

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd :UPDATE ON ACQUISITION OF CERAMIC INDUSTRIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION EQUATES TO R3.61 BILLION WHICH WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH (50%) AND BALANCE BY ISSUE OF ITALTILE SHARES AT R11.57 PER SHARE.COMPETITION TRIBUNAL ON AUG 21 ANNOUNCED MERGER HAS BEEN CONDITIONALLY APPROVED. SHAREHOLDERS ARE REFERRED TO STATEMENT RELEASED BY TRIBUNAL.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Italtile deal with Ceramic Industries,Ezee Tile Adhesive

Aug 21 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL::CONDITIONALLY APPROVES ITALTILE MERGER WITH CERAMIC INDUSTRIES AND EZEE TILE ADHESIVE MANUFACTURES.

Italtile records FY HEPS of 85.7 cents

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd : :FY NET ASSET VALUE OF 403 CENTS VERSUS. 362 CENTS IN 2016.FY LIKE-ON-LIKE RETAIL STORE TURNOVER FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 2.7%.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 85.7 CENTS VERSUS. 86.9 CENTS IN 2016.FY TRADING PROFIT INCREASED 2% TO R1 063 MILLION.ITALTILE LTD - BOARD HAS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS CASH DIVIDEND (NUMBER 102) FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 OF 14.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE."RECOGNISES THAT FURTHER SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENTS NEED TO BE MADE ACROSS BUSINESS TO BRING IT IN LINE WITH GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS".CURRENT SOCIO-POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL FOR AT LEAST NEXT SIX MONTHS.

Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd ::FY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER OF R6.21 BILLION FOR PERIOD WAS 4.3% HIGHER WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD (2016: R5.96 BILLION).FY HEPS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 84.5 CENTS AND 86.3 CENTS FOR PERIOD, REFLECTING A DECREASE OF BETWEEN 2.8% AND 0.7% (2016: 86.9 CENTS).CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT RESERVES AT END OF PERIOD INCREASED TO R511 MILLION (2016: R347 MILLION), REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 47%.

Italtile updates on Competition Commission proceedings on Ceramic deal

Italtile Ltd : Competition Commission proceedings regarding co's acquisition of further stake in Ceramic scheduled for between 6-15 March delayed . proceedings delayed to enable commission additional time to prepare for hearing .New tribunal hearing dates are 10 to 14 July 2017 and 31 July 2017..

Italtile Limited says EPS for six months to Dec.31 up 15 pct

Italtile Limited : Trading profit r594 million 2015: r531 million 12% increase . Earnings per share 51,1 cents 2015: 44,3 cents 15% increase . System-Wide turnover r3,50 billion 2015: r3,08 billion 14% increase . Dividend per share 16 cents 2015: 14 cents 14% increase . Capital expenditure of r243 million (2015: r242 million) . Group's net asset value was 390 cents per share (2015: 332 cents per share). . Cash and cash equivalent reserves at end of period were r182 million (2015: r351 million) .Anticipates that lower consumer demand and high levels of imported product across industry will result in intensified competition in marketplace in forthcoming months..

BRIEF-Italtile sees 6-months basic EPS between 14 pct and 17 pct higher

Corrects headline to say EPS, not HEPS.Italtile Limited : Voluntary trading statement for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Six months basic earnings per share will be between 50.5 cents and 51.8 cents, reflecting an increase of between 14 pct and 17 pct . Headline earnings per share will be between 46 cents and 47.3 cents for period, reflecting an increase of between 6 pct and 9 pct . System-Wide turnover for period is 14 pct higher than prior comparative period (2015: R3.08 billion) . Trading profit will be between 10 pct and 13 pct higher (2015: R531 million) .Like-On-Like retail store turnover for period is 9 pct higher than prior comparative period.

Italtile 5-month sales up 14.7 pct to 2.9 bln rand

Italtile Limited : Sales Update For The Five Months To 30 November 2016 . For five months to 30 November 2016, total system-wide sales (including new stores) increased to r2.9 billion, representing growth of 14.7% .Like-On-Like retail store turnover grew by 10% in 5 months to nov. 30 compared with previous corresponding period,.

Italtile says full year system-wide turnover up 14 pct

Italtile Ltd : Italtile limited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Fy system-wide turnover r5,96 billion vs 2015: r5,22 billion . Fy trading profit r1 047 million vs 2015: r905 million .Fy total ordinary dividend per share 29 cents 2015: 25 cents.

Italtile says filed request for consideration to tribunal over Ceramic deal

Italtile Ltd :A request for consideration was filed with Competition Tribunal on Thursday, 11 August regarding proposed merger between Italtile and Ceramic Industries.