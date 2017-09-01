Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intertape Polymer Group says it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape Polymer Group Inc - IPG has entered into an automatic share purchase plan.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - securities dealer may acquire, shares on co's behalf during "black-out" or "closed" periods.

Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly revenue increased 4.3 percent to $210.2 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.17.Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $120 million to $127 million.Sees FY 2017 gross margin of 22.5% to 23%.Intertape Polymer Group -Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 to be greater than in the third quarter of 2016.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape polymer group reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 revenue $210.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.3 million.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - ‍Company has revised its expectations for fiscal year 2017​.Qtrly ‍shr $0.17​.Intertape Polymer Group Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $120 million to $127 million.‍company expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of 2017 to be greater than in Q3 of 2016​.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Sees 2017 ‍gross margin 22.5% to 23%​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intertape Polymer group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

July 13 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape Polymer Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Under renewed NCIB, company will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 4 million common shares.During twelve months ended June 30, 2017, company did not repurchase any shares pursuant to its NCIB.

Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone

June 15 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc ::Intertape Polymer Group (IPG(R)) enters strategic partnership through Capstone(R).Agreement to acquire a majority stake in Capstone Polyweave Private Limited, a enterprise in India.Agreed to ultimately acquire a minimum of a 55% interest in capstone for a cash consideration of approximately $13 million.Majority of cash consideration of about $13 million is intended to be used by Capstone to partially finance construction of Greenfield manufacturing facility.Cash consideration of about $13 million will be financed with funds from IPG's revolving credit facility.Payments from co will be made in several tranches over a period of approximately six to twelve months.Construction of Greenfield facility is planned to begin in 2017 with commercial operations expected to commence in first half of 2019.Greenfield manufacturing facility is expected to cost approximately $30 million.

Intertape Polymer Group enters agreement to acquire Cantech and increases borrowing capacity by $150 mln

June 12 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape Polymer Group (ipg(r)) enters agreement to acquire cantech(r) and increases borrowing capacity by $150 million.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - purchase price will be financed with funds available under ipg's revolving credit facility.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - announced a $150 million increase in borrowing limit of its existing $300 million revolving credit facility.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - purchase price of approximately $63 million.Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amended credit agreement will continue to include an incremental accordion feature of $150 million.Intertape Polymer Group - expects to use additional credit primarily to finance cantech acquisition.

Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

May 9 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc : :Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million.Company expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23pct and 24pct.Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million.Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be between $75 and $85 million.Company expects revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be greater than in Q2 of 2016.Qtrly diluted eps attributable to company shareholders $0.22.

May 9 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.Q1 REVENUE $207.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.9 MILLION.TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $75 AND $85 MILLION.COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN FOR 2017 TO BE BETWEEN 23% AND 24%.ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $127 AND $137 MILLION.COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017 TO BE GREATER THAN IN Q2 OF 2016.EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 OF 2017 TO BE LOWER THAN IN Q2 OF 2016.QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22.MANUFACTURING COST REDUCTIONS FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $10 AND $12 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc : Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results . Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Qtrly revenue increased 7.3% to $209.9 million . Intertape Polymer Group Inc- For 2017, we expect capital expenditures of $75 to $85 million . Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23% and 24% . Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Expects adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million . Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 of 2017 are expected to be greater than in Q1 of 2016 . Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 of 2017 are expected to be greater than in Q1 of 2016 .Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Qtrly earnings per share attributable to company shareholders $0.36.

Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted EPS

Intertape Polymer Group Inc : Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted net earnings and adjusted eps (non-gaap financial measures) and confirms 2016 fourth quarter and annual guidance attainment . Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amendments made as a result of a clerical error in calculation of income tax effect of adjustments made . Intertape Polymer Group Inc - confirming that its Q4 and annual results are in line with previously stated outlook .Intertape Polymer-revisions have no impact on audited consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.