Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intertek Group Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 21.1 PERCENT TO 23.5 PENCE PER SHARE.H1 REVENUE ROSE 2.7 PERCENT TO 1.372 BILLION STG.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 204.4 MILLION STG, UP 25.7 %.

Intertek Group Plc : Intertek acquires KJ Tech Services Gmbh in germany . Completed acquisition of KJ Tech Services Gmbh .Has completed acquisition of KJ Tech Services Gmbh.

Intertek Group Plc - : Final dividend 43 pence per share . Total dividend up 19.3 percent to 62.4 pence per share . FY revenue rose 18.5 percent to 2.567 billion pounds . FY profit before tax 387.3 million pounds versus 319.2 million pounds year ago . FY adjusted diluted earnings per share 158.5 pence versus 140.7 pence per share . FY revenue 2.57 billion pounds versus 2.17 billion pounds year ago . Says co expect to deliver a solid organic revenue growth performance at constant currency in 2017 with moderate group margin expansion .FY operating margin 16.0 percent versus 15.9 percent year ago.

Intertek Group Plc : Intertek- has entered into an agreement with shareholders of Laboratorios ABC Química Investigación Y Análisis, S.A. De C.V to form an environmental services JV in Mexico Further company coverage: [ITRK.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Intertek Group Plc : Acquired ewa- canada from electronic warfare associates inc. .Intertek acquires a leading cyber security assurance business.

Intertek Group Plc : H1 double digit revenue growth driven by organic growth and acquisitions . H1 adjusted revenue at £1,203.9m versus £1,060.2m year earlier . H1 double digit profit growth with adjusted EPS up 14.1 [ct . Half year dividend payment of 19.4p, up 14.1 pct . H1 adjusted profit before tax 3 £172.5m versus £149.8m year earlier . We do not believe that outcome of referendum will impact future growth opportunities of Intertek . On track to deliver our full year targets - CEO . Foreign exchange impact for Intertek relates to translation. In 2015, 92 pct of group revenues were generated outside UK .On track to deliver robust full year revenue growth at constant currency.

Intertek Group Plc : Group revenue at £774m increased by 12.7% at actual exchange rates and 10.6% at constant currency . Organic revenue growth of 2.3% at actual rates and 0.5% at constant currency in january to april period . On track to deliver robust full year revenue growth at constant currency . Continue to expect to deliver solid organic growth performance in 2016 with group margins broadly stable year on year - ceo .Our year end net debt guidance of £650-700m, assuming no further acquisitions and stable forex, remains unchanged.

Intertek Group PLC:Propose final dividend of 35.3p per share (2014: 33.1p) at the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2016.The dividend is to be paid on 3 June 2016 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 20 May 2016.