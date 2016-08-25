Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)
ITSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
10.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
10.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.03 (-0.28%)
R$ -0.03 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
R$ 10.73
R$ 10.73
Open
R$ 10.75
R$ 10.75
Day's High
R$ 10.79
R$ 10.79
Day's Low
R$ 10.70
R$ 10.70
Volume
28,900
28,900
Avg. Vol
386,827
386,827
52-wk High
R$ 11.00
R$ 11.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45
R$ 7.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA
Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.