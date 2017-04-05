Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg

: Banco do Brasil gets $1.35 billion bid for Patagonia unit - Bloomberg, citing sources . Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Banco Macro SA submitted highest bids for Banco do Brasil's Patagonia unit - Bloomberg Source : ID:https://bloom.bg/2nDK5Hz ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Itau announces own capital interest payment

Itau Unibanco Holding SA : Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved complementary own capital interest of 0.399 Brazilian real ($0.1226) per share (0.3392 real net), to be paid on Aug. 25 .Record date is Aug. 12.

Itau Unibanco to pay monthly dividend for June

Itau Unibanco Holding SA : Announced on Monday that it would pay dividend of 0.015 Brazilian real ($0.0042) per share on July 1 . Dividend is related to June 2016 .Record date is May 31.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA concludes merger of its unit Banco Itau Chile with CorpBanca

Itau Unibanco Holding SA:Says that merger of Banco Itau Chile and CorpBanca has been concluded.Says now it holds 33.58 percent of the resulting from merger Itau CorpBanca bank.Says it has signed shareholders agreement with Inversiones Gasa Limitada, Corp Group Holding Inversiones Limitada, Corp Group Banking SA, Compania Inmobiliaria y de Inversiones Saga SPA and CorpGroup Interhold SPA (together, "Corp Group").Says that according to the agreement, Itau Unibanco and Corp Group have right to appoint members of the board of Itau CorpBanca in accordance with their participations in share capital.Says that the agreement guarantees the company to exercise control over Itau CorpBanca.Says that Itau CorpBanca will be consolidated in the company's financial statements as of April 1, adding about 117.0 billion Brazilian reais of assets to its balance.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA announces monthly dividend payment, related to April 2016

Itau Unibanco Holding SA:Says on May 2 it will pay monthly dividend of 0.015 Brazilian real, related to April 2016.Record date is March 31.Ex-dividend date is April 1.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA buys controlling stake in Recovery do Brasil Consultoria from Banco BTG Pactual SA

Itau Unibanco Holding SA:Says it has signed an agreement to acquire Banco BTG Pactual's 81.94 percent controlling stake in Recovery do Brasil Consultoria SA for 640 million Brazlian reais.Says it also commits itself to pay 570 million reais for 70 percent of a portfolio of 38 billion reais in credit rights associated with recovery activities concerned with portfolios over which BTG has title.