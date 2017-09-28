Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intu Properties ‍repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018.‍£267.3 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS REMAINS OUTSTANDING​.

Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines

July 27 (Reuters) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC :HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS 98.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 99.5 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY EPS 7.3 PENCE.HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 4.6 PENCE.INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS BREXIT HAS NOT RESULTED IN ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACTS, ALTHOUGH RECENT UK GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS MAY CREATE SOME FURTHER UNCERTAINTY.INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY NET RENTAL INCOME 210.5 MILLION STG.INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY OCCUPANCY STABLE AT 95.9 PER CENT (DECEMBER 2016: 96.0 PER CENT.INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY FOOTFALL DECREASED BY 0.5 PER CENT (2016: +1.3 PER CENT).INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME IS AROUND 0 PER CENT, AT BOTTOM END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF 0 TO 2 PER CENT.INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME WAS 1.5 PER CENT LOWER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2016.

Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall

May 30 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc ::Joint venture.‍Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre​.T‍H Real Estate will acquire a 50 per cent interest in joint venture for a price of 264.4 million euros (50 percent of price paid by Intu)​.‍Joint venture arrangements provide that Intu will continue to be manager of centre​.‍closing of transaction is subject to certain completion conditions including regulatory approvals​.

Intu to acquire Xanadú Shopping Centre in Spain for 530 mln euros

Intu Properties Plc : To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros . A 263 mln euros five year term loan with Santander, BBVA, Credit Agricole and Caixabank has been secured on asset . All-In cost of debt estimated to be around 2.0 per cent. . Balance of consideration will be met from Intu's existing resources .Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive.

Intu Properties names John Strachan as chairman

Intu Properties Plc : Intu properties plc: directorate change – chairman appointment .John Strachan, a non-executive director of intu since october 2015, will succeed Patrick Burgess as chairman on 3 May 2017.

Intu Properties records net asset value per share of 404 pence unchanged from 2015

Intu Properties Plc : FY net rental income 447 million stg versus 428 million stg year ago . FY underlying EPS 15.0 pence versus 14.2 pence year ago . FY property revaluation deficit 64 million stg versus surplus of 351 million stg year ago . FY underlying earnings 200 million stg versus 187 million stg year ago . FY dividend per share 14 pence versus 13.7 pence year ago . As at December 31, NAV per share 404 pence versus 404 pence year ago . On like-for-like basis, FY net rental income up by 3.6 percent . Environment for business this year likely to be challenging as full impact emerges of UK's EU Referendum vote - CEO ."Well positioned as we focus on top quality assets in prime locations with high occupancy and strong footfall" - CEO.

Intu Properties to buy Xanadu shopping centre in Madrid

Intu Properties Plc : Statement Regarding Press Comment . Notes recent press speculation regarding potential acquisition of Xanadu shopping centre in Madrid . Confirms it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with entities of Ivanhoé Cambridge Group to acquire centre .Transaction would be funded from a combination of bank financing and existing facilities.

Intu Properties says bonds due 2022 to be issued at par

Intu Properties Plc : Announces successful pricing of an offering of 375 mln stg of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2022 .Initial conversion price is 3.7506 stg per share representing a premium of 30 pct above volume weighted average price of shares between launch and pricing.

Intu raises guidance on growth in like-for-like net rental income for 2016

Intu Properties Plc : For first six months, a 10 percent increase in underlying earnings per share driven by growth in net rental income of 7.5 percent on like-for-like basis . Established retailers, Zara and Next, upsizing space and we have welcomed new lifestyle brands and international retailers . Expect growth to be weighted to first half of 2016 because of pattern of tenant events in year .Raising our guidance on growth in like-for- like net rental income for 2016 to 3 per cent to 4 per cent range.

Intu Properties buys remaining 50 pct of Merry Hill Estate for 410 mln stg

Intu Properties Plc : Acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of the Merry Hill Estate for 410 million stg . Deal represents an income yield of 5.2 per cent, based on net rental income of 43 million stg. . Estate comprises Intu Merry Hill shopping centre, two retail parks, office and leisure uses along with development land. . Acquisition, which is scheduled to complete shortly, is expected to be earnings accretive from completion . 500 million stg loan has been arranged, with a 2018 maturity, which will replace current 191 million stg loan facility, maturing in 2017 .Pro forma loan to value increases to 43 per cent compared with 41 per cent at 31 March 2016.