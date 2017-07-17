ITV PLC (ITV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Easyjet says CEO Carolyn McCall to leave around end of year

July 17 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc ::Easyjet plc announces that Carolyn McCall has advised board of her intention to leave easyjet in order to become ceo of ITV Plc.CEO is expected to leave easyjet around end of year..Carolyn will continue with her existing responsibilities before she leaves at the end of the year.Search for her successor has already commenced.

ITV names Mary Harris as next chairman of remuneration committee

ITV Plc : Confirms that Andy Haste will step down as chairman of remuneration committee following conclusion of annual general meeting, to be held on May 10, 2017 .Mary Harris will succeed Haste as chair of committee.

BBC, ITV launch BritBox video streaming service in U.S.

ITV Plc : BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S. . BritBox is now available for $6.99 per month, after an introductory free trial period . BritBox includes a “Now” category, which provides British soaps, other programs, as soon as 24-hours after UK broadcast Further company coverage: [ITV.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

STV Group extends airtime sales agreement with ITV

STV Group Plc : Statement re airtime sales agreement . Agreement has been reached with ITV Plc on an amendment to airtime sales agreement which covers airtime and sponsorship sales. .Duration of amended agreement has been extended from a rolling 5- year term to an 8-year term..

ITV says expects to complete UTV Ireland sale on Nov.30

ITV Plc :Approval of sale of UTV Ireland, completion is expected to take place on Nov.30 2016.

ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne

ITV Plc : ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne . Continues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of acquiring eOne .Appears this value is different to level at which board of eone would currently engage in a more formal process.

STV reports 50 percent rise in first-hlaf pretax profit

Stv Group Plc : H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 56.2 million stg . Interim dividend up 33 percent to 4 penceper share . H1 pretax profit £10.2m, +50 percent . Stv national airtime revenue is expected to be down 6% in q3, resulting in a cumulative position from january to september of down 3% .Strong growth in regional market during first half is expected to continue, up 18% in q3, with a cumulative position from january to end september up 20%.

ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale

ITV Plc : Response to Entertainment One announcements . Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business . ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time . Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation . Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal . Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016 . Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals. .Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016.

ITV CEO says too early to predict impact of Brexit on ad market

Itv : Ceo says too early to say what impact Brexit vote will have on ad markets after September . Ceo says still have a long way to go in our turnaround programme . Ceo says am committed to ITV . Ceo says cost cutting plan will not include money spent on programmes, may include job cuts . Ceo says haven't heard any rumours that any buyer is looking at ITV due to weak pound Further company coverage: [ITV.L] (London newsroom) ((uk.online@reuters.com; 0207 542 7717;)).

ITV says to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media

ITV Plc : ITV sells UTV Ireland . ITV Plc today announces that it has agreed to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, subject to regulatory approval .Virgin will take over existing 10-year programme supply agreement with ITV Global Entertainment.