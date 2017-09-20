Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spain's Inditex says sees stable gross margin this year

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Inditex ::Says will see stable gross margin for full year.Says gross margin in first half is satisfactory and globally stable.Says Spanish market performance 'very healthy'.

Inditex H1 net profit up 9 pct at 1.37 bln euros YoY

Sept 20 (Reuters) - IDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 1.37 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.26 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 SALES 11.67 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.47 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 2.29 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.11 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SALES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES UP 12 PERCENT FROM AUG. 1 TO SEPT. 17.

Inditex continues growth in sales on LFL basis in Spain - conf call‍​

June 14 (Reuters) - INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA ::SAYS CONTINUES GROWTH IN SALES ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS IN SPAIN, BUSINESS CONTINUES "VERY HEALTHY"‍​.REITERATES DOES NOT SEE DECREASE IN GROSS MARGIN IN 2017.

Inditex's 2016 profit margin dented by currency effects - chairman

Industria De Diseno Textil SA : Chairman Pablo Isla says Inditex's profit margin in percentage terms would have risen in 2016 if it had not been for negative currency effects Further company coverage: [ITX.MC] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) ((+34 91 585 2151;)).

Inditex sees 2017 capital expenditure of around 1.5 bln euros

Spain's Inditex : Says sees 2017 capital expenditure of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) .Says sees 450-500 gross openings in 2017.

Inditex aims for stable gross margin for H2 2016 - chairman

Spain's Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla:Says Inditex is aiming to have a stable gross margin for the second half of 2016.

Inditex sees declining impact of currency effects in second half

Spain's Inditex : Says it sees a declining impact of currency effects in the second half of year .Says it is maintaining its guidance for gross margin, stable at constant currencies for the year.