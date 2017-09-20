Edition:
Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

ITX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

30.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
€30.90
Open
€31.04
Day's High
€31.04
Day's Low
€30.74
Volume
3,204,944
Avg. Vol
2,308,547
52-wk High
€36.90
52-wk Low
€29.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spain's Inditex says sees stable gross margin this year
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:59am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Inditex ::Says will see stable gross margin for full year.Says gross margin in first half is satisfactory and globally stable.Says Spanish market performance 'very healthy'.  Full Article

Inditex H1 net profit up 9 pct at 1.37 bln euros YoY
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:11am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - IDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 1.37 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.26 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 SALES 11.67 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.47 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 2.29 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.11 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SALES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES UP 12 PERCENT FROM AUG. 1 TO SEPT. 17.  Full Article

Inditex continues growth in sales on LFL basis in Spain - conf call‍​
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 03:32am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA ::SAYS CONTINUES GROWTH IN SALES ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS IN SPAIN, BUSINESS CONTINUES "VERY HEALTHY"‍​.REITERATES DOES NOT SEE DECREASE IN GROSS MARGIN IN 2017.  Full Article

Inditex's 2016 profit margin dented by currency effects - chairman
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 06:42am EDT 

Industria De Diseno Textil SA : Chairman Pablo Isla says Inditex's profit margin in percentage terms would have risen in 2016 if it had not been for negative currency effects Further company coverage: [ITX.MC] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) ((+34 91 585 2151;)).  Full Article

Inditex sees 2017 capital expenditure of around 1.5 bln euros
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 04:08am EDT 

Spain's Inditex : Says sees 2017 capital expenditure of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) .Says sees 450-500 gross openings in 2017.  Full Article

Inditex aims for stable gross margin for H2 2016 - chairman
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 02:47am EST 

Spain's Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla:Says Inditex is aiming to have a stable gross margin for the second half of 2016.  Full Article

Inditex sees declining impact of currency effects in second half
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 03:32am EDT 

Spain's Inditex : Says it sees a declining impact of currency effects in the second half of year .Says it is maintaining its guidance for gross margin, stable at constant currencies for the year.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits

* Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

