Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO)

Ivanhoe mines advances discussions to launch new production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd ::Ivanhoe Mines advances discussions to launch a new era of production at the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.Ivanhoe Mines - negotiations are underway with government agencies on agreements to launch commercial production at Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine in drc.

Ivanhoe Mines reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.01​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :Ivanhoe Mines issues financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2017.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - Qtrly loss per share $‍0.01​.

Ivanhoe Mines reports positive independent feasibility study of its Platreef mine in South Africa

July 31 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :Ivanhoe Mines releases positive results of an independent definitive feasibility study for the planned first phase of its Platreef PGMS, nickel, copper and gold mine in south africa.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - estimated pre-production capital requirement of approximately us$1.5 billion for Platreef dfs.Ivanhoe Mines says results of financial analysis show an after-tax npv of $916 million, an after-tax irr of about 14% and a payback period of about 5 yrs.

Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional financial institutions to finance development of South African mine

July 19 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd ::Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional leading financial institutions to arrange project financing for the development of the platreef pgms, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - ‍expressions of interest now received for approximately US$900 million of targeted US$1 billion project financing​.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - Imlas will make "best efforts" to arrange a total debt financing of up to us$1 billion for development of platreef's first-phase.Ivanhoe Mines-‍negotiation of term sheet ongoing between Ivanhoe's finance team, Imlas; talks held during week of july 3 in Johannesburg, South Africa​.

Ivanhoe Mines CEO says company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa . Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - Ivanplats, Ivanhoe's unit, is expected to begin two-part, early-works program for shaft 2 in Q2 2017 .Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson says early-works construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and cost about $5.5 million.

Ivanhoe Mines receives 3rd of 5th $41.2 mln installment payment from Zijin Mining

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Ivanhoe mines receives third of five scheduled $41.2 million installment payments from Zijin mining group as part of zijin's $412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in DRC .Remaining $82.4 million is required to be paid in two further equal installments, next installment due on february 8, 2017.

Ivanhoe board of directors has authorized company to seek strategic advice

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Board of Directors has authorized company to seek strategic advice at project and corporate levels .Authorized strategic advice "to help address unsolicited interest that company and its projects have received in recent months".

Ivanhoe Mines qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Ivanhoe Mines Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.01 . Expects to spend $32 million on further development at platreef project; $24 million at kipushi project for remainder of 2016 .Ivanhoe mines announces financial results and review of operations for the first quarter of 2016.