Invesque Inc (IVQu.TO)

Invesque Continues Growth With Acquisition Of Newly Developed Facility In Texas

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc ::INVESQUE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DEVELOPED FACILITY IN TEXAS.INVESQUE - ‍ BOUGHT POST-ACUTE TRANSITIONAL CARE FACILITY LOCATED IN ROUND ROCK, TEXAS FROM MAINSTREET PROPERTY GROUP, FOR ABOUT $22.8 MILLION​.INVESQUE - ‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS​.INVESQUE INC - ‍FUNDED TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ASSUMPTION OF DEBT AND CASH ON HAND​.

Invesque Announces Acquisition Of Newly Developed Transitional Care Facility

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc ::INVESQUE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DEVELOPED TRANSITIONAL CARE FACILITY.

Mainstreet Health Investments Issues Preferred Shares, Acquires 3 Private Care Communities

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC. (TO BE RENAMED INVESQUE INC.) ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND ACQUISITION OF THREE PRIVATE PAY MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IS IN RESPECT OF ISSUANCE OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES OF CO FOR PROCEEDS OF $54 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS INC - PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT AMONG OTHERS.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREE FREESTANDING MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $21.5 MILLION.MAINSTREET HEALTH INVESTMENTS - WILL FUND ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW DEBT, CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT.

Mainstreet Health ‍Obtained Consents From Shareholders Holding 51.55% Co's Shares Approving Shares Issuance To Tiptree Or Its Units Pursuant To Deal

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::MAINSTREET HEALTH - ‍OBTAINED CONSENTS FROM SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 51.55% CO'S SHARES APPROVING SHARES ISSUANCE TO TIPTREE OR ITS UNITS PURSUANT TO DEAL.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 mln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $0.24​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.22​.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly ‍revenue $17.5 million versus $11 million​.

Mainstreet Health Investments to acquire three property transitional care portfolio

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces acquisition of three property transitional care portfolio.Mainstreet Health Investments - to acquire three post-acute transitional care facilities for about US$67 million from Mainstreet Property Group LLC​.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.26​.Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​.Qtrly ‍revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million.

Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities

July 25 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Deal for ‍approximately $47 million.​.Mainstreet Health - ‍Entered into a definitive agreement to sell two transitional care facilities located in Wichita, Kansas and Fort Worth, Texas​.

Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration

June 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - amended secured credit facility increases total capacity from US$285 million to us$300 million.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - this transaction will extend facility maturity by an additional two years.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - transaction will also extend company's weighted average debt maturity from 3.7 years to 5.3 years.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly AFFO of $0.21

May 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : :Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results.Reported adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of $0.25 per common share for Q1.Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.21.Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $7.4 million.