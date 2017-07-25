Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Invicta Holdings says unit BMG enters long-term agreement with Fenner

July 25 (Reuters) - Invicta Holdings Ltd ::SUBSIDIARY BMG ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH FENNER.BMG WILL DISTRIBUTE FENNER CONVEYOR BELTING PRODUCTS IN SPECIFIED TERRITORIES IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.BMG WILL ACQUIRE ENGINEERED CONVEYOR SOLUTIONS SERVICE OPERATIONS AND RELATED ASSETS OF FENNER IN SOUTH AFRICA.TRANSACTION IS CONDITIONAL ON CLEARANCE FROM RELEVANT COMPETITION AUTHORITIES.

Invicta FY HEPS up 37.3 pct to 500 cents

June 26 (Reuters) - Invicta Holdings Ltd :FY revenue up 8.4 pct to r11.5 billion.FY profit attributable to ordinary shareholders up 25.7 pct to r533 million.FY headline earnings per share up 37.3 pct to 500 cents.Conditions in group's diverse businesses proved to be challenging.Unusually high volatility in rand exchange rate, worst drought in living memory, continued political turmoil and a recession in South Africa in quarters 3 and 4 of financial year.Trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in year ahead.

Invicta sees FY HEPS up by 35-40 pct

June 12 (Reuters) - Invicta ::Trading statement for the twelve month period ended 31 March 2017 .FY profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is expected to increase by between 25% and 30% ​.‍Earnings per share and normalised EPS for twelve months ended 31 March 2017 are expected to increase by between 25% to 30%​.‍Headline earnings per share for period ended 31 March 2017 is expected to increase by between 35% to 40%​.

Invicta signs distribution deal with CNH Industrial

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Has reached agreement with cnh industrial . CNH will distribute their new Holland brand agricultural products directly into South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia with effect from 1 May 2017 . Impact on Invicta Group results for FY2018 is not expected to be material . Group revenue is expected to decline by approximately 5 pct and net profit after tax by approximately 2 pct. .For FY2017 no impact is anticipated.

Invicta says in deal talks that may impact share price

Invicta Holdings Ltd :is in discussions regarding a potential transaction which, if concluded, may have an impact on its securities prices.

Invicta Holdings six-month HEPS rises 32 pct

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Six-month revenue up 8 pct, R5.8 billion . Six-month headline earnings per share up 32 pct, 254 cents .Interim dividend declared up 7 pct, 72 cents per share.

Invicta sees 6-months HEPS between 30 pct to 35 pct higher

Invicta Holdings Limited : Trading statement for the six month period ended 30 September 2016 . HEPS for period ended 30 September 2016 are expected to increase by between 30 pct to 35 pct (being between 251 cents and 261 cents) .In line with dividend policy, board proposes an interim dividend using a cover ratio of 3.5 based on normalised attributable earnings.

Invicta Holdings says unit head Byron Nichles to resign

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Byron Nichles has tendered resignation as an executive director of Invicta and chief executive officer of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses, with effect from Oct. 31 . Charles Walters, CEO of Invicta, will assume role of executive chairman of Invicta's engineering consumables businesses from Nov. 1 .Arnold Goldstone, executive deputy chairman, will assume role of executive chairman of co's capital equipment group and building supplies group.

Invicta full-year HEPS falls

Invicta Holdings Ltd : FY revenue up 2 percent to 10.64 billion rand . FY headline earnings per share at 359 cents versus 727 cents a year earlier . Final dividend at 75 cents versus 112 cents year earlier .Expects trading conditions to remain very challenging in year ahead.

Invicta sees FY HEPS 47 pct to 52 pct lower

Invicta Holdings Ltd : Operating profit for year to march 2016 is expected to decline between 15 pct and 20 pct (a decrease of between r152 million and r203 million) . FY heps are expected to decrease in a range of 47 pct to 52 pct (a decrease of between 342 cents and 378 cents) compared to 727 cents reported for prior period . Will maintain its dividend policy of a cover ratio of 2.75 x based on normalised attributable earnings .Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is expected to decline between 25-30 pct compared to attributable profit of r579 million.