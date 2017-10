IWG Plc (IWG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2

Aug 8 (Reuters) - IWG PLC :HY ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2​.‍13 PCT INCREASE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO 1.75P (H1 2016: 1.55P), REFLECTING CONFIDENCE IN LONG-TERM OUTLOOK​.‍WE ANTICIPATE STRONG CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​.‍HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 80.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 84.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO ​.‍INCREASED VISIBILITY ON NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR WHOLE OF 2017​.‍PIPELINE VISIBILITY AS OF 28 JULY 2017 OF ABOUT £240M, REPRESENTING 310 LOCATIONS​.‍"WE ANTICIPATE STRONG CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR" - CEO​.SAYS ‍CONFIDENT THAT BUSINESS WILL SEE GROWTH OVER SECOND HALF OF 2017​.SAYS ‍ANTICIPATE STRONG CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​​.

IWG quarterly revenues rises 9.1 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - IWG Plc ::In three months ended March 31, 2017, group revenues increased 9.1 pct to 580.7 mln stg.Overall trading remains in line with management's expectations.Encouraged by increase in more capital efficient growth now seen in pipeline for 2017.

Regus H1 revenue up 10.3 pct to 1.08 bln stg

Regus Plc : H1 revenue rose 10.3 percent to 1.078 billion stg . Full year profit expected to be in line with management expectations . Group revenues up 10.3% to £1,077.6m and underlying operating profit up 30% (ii) to £90.0m . 11% increase in interim dividend to 1.55p (h1 2015 : 1.4p) .Says underlying earnings per share up 36% (ii) to 7.3p.

Regus says 82.62 pct shareholders present at AGM approve remuneration policy

Regus Plc : 82.62 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 17.38 percent against .74.48 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution approve on an advisory basis annual report on remuneration report for financial year 2015, 25.52 percent against.