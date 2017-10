Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS (IZMDC.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Izmir Demir Celik Q2 net profit rises to 49.2 million lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - IZMIR DEMIR CELIK ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 49.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 23.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 717.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 611.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Izmir Demir Celik increases stake in unit through capital increase

June 7 (Reuters) - Izmir Demir Celik ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT DECIDES TO PARTICIPATE UNIT IZDEMIR ENERJI ELEKTRIK CAPITAL INCREASE TO 190.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 150.0 MILLION LIRA USING PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS.WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN THE UNIT TO 71.28 PERCENT FROM 67.5 PERCENT .

Izmir Demir Celik FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 73.3 mln lira

Izmir Demir Celik : FY 2016 net loss of 73.3 million lira ($19.91 million) versus loss of 183.1 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 2.26 billion lira versus 2.08 billion lira year ago.

Izmir Demir Celik Q2 net result turns to profit of 23.8 mln lira

Izmir Demir Celik : Q2 net profit of 23.8 million lira ($8.10 million) versus loss of 1.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 611.5 million lira versus 512.6 million lira year ago.

Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS to buy 7.5 pct of Izdemir Enerji for 36 mln lira

Izmir Demir Celik Sanayi AS:Decides to buy 7.5 percent of Izdemir Enerji Elektrik Üretim for 36 million lira from majority shareholder Sahin Koc Celik Sanayi.Share in Izdemir Enerji Elektrik Üretim to increase to 67.5 percent after transaction.