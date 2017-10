Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JAGP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jagran Prakashan says HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in co by 2.08 pct

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd ::Says HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake in co by 2.08 percent to 7.09 pct‍​.

India's Jagran Prakashan June-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 865.8 million rupees versus profit of 837.8 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 6.03 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees last year.

Jagran Prakashan to challenge high court order staying scheme of arrangement involving co

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd ::Co to move supreme court challenging Allahabad high court division bench order staying scheme of arrangement involving co.Scheme of arrangement involving co was approved on Sept 22, 2016 by single bench of Allahabad high court.Scheme of arrangement involves merger of Crystal Sound & Music Pvt Ltd and Spectrum Broadcast Holdings with co.Scheme of arrangement also involves demerger of operations of radio business undertakings of Shri Puran Multimedia to Music Broadcast Ltd.

Jagran Prakashan March-qtr profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Jagran Prakashan Ltd :March quarter net profit 759 million rupees.March quarter net sales 4.55 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 646.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.25 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Jagran Prakashan says Music Broadcast IPO price set at 333 rupees/shr

Jagran Prakashan Ltd :Says MBL IPO offer price has been fixed at INR 333 per equity share.

Jagran Prakashan says buyback of upto 15.5 mln shares

Jagran Prakashan Ltd :Says buyback of upto 15.5 million shares.

Jagran Prakashan to consider share buyback

Jagran Prakashan Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of shares.

Jagran Prakashan gets Allahabad, Bombay high court nod for merger of SUVI with co

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : Scheme of arrangement of Suvi Info-Management (Indore) with co has been approved by Allahabad high court and Bombay high court .Says there would not be any issue of shares by co to shareholders of Suvi and also no cash consideration is involved.

Jagran Prakashan Sept-qtr profit up about 14 pct

Jagran Prakashan Ltd : sept quarter net profit 754.6 million rupees . net profit in sept quarter last year was 660.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.20 billion rupees .sept quarter net sales 4.48 billion rupees.

Jagran Prakashan announces proposed IPO of Music Broadcast

Jagran Prakashan Ltd :Says board of Music Broadcast Ltd approved IPO; IPO to comprise fresh issue of up to INR 4 billion and offer for sale by existing members.