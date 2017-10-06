Edition:
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)

JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs18.90
Open
Rs19.00
Day's High
Rs19.20
Day's Low
Rs18.45
Volume
14,516,160
Avg. Vol
124,567,404
52-wk High
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jaiprakash Associates to consider debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 01:12am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says to consider recommendations of restructuring, audit committees to complete debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates gets court order to pay 5 mln rupees to home buyers of Kalypso project
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 08:23am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Clarifies on news item regarding SC asking co co to pay home buyers of Kalypso project.On Sept 13, supreme court ordered co to deposit 5 million rupees within 4 weeks to developers Township Properties Owners Welfare Society‍​.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates approves resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:11am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says approved resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates says co is yet to hear from lenders on decision
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 08:06am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan.".Says joint lenders forum of co met on June 22 but co is yet to hear about the decision from the lenders.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:31am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited.Says agreement for acquisition by OCL of co's 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement based on an enterprise value of INR 14.50 billion.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates gets Allahabad bench nod for scheme of arrangement with UltraTech Cement
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 08:02am EST 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Allahabad bench has sanctioned scheme whereby co to transfer identified cement plants owned by co and unit to UltraTech Cement.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates in process of examining CCI order
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 05:29am EST 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Jaiprakash Associates Ltd says co is in the process of examining CCI order and will decide the appropriate action to be taken in due course..  Full Article

JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 08:29am EDT 

Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates says CCI has not deviated from its previous order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 07:53am EDT 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CCI crackdown on cartelisation 11 cement firms told to shell out Rs 6,714 cr in fines" . Besides denying being a party to the alleged cartel, co had argued on manner of calculation of penalty . CCI has not deviated from its previous order and has re-imposed same penalties on all parties . Reserves right to appeal against the order .  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates says file pertaining to Dul Hasti project handed over to CBI team
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 08:59am EDT 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CBI raids jaypee office over insurance fraud" . Files pertaining to Dul Hasti hydro electric power plant in J&K handed over to CBI team . Additional info sought by CBI team to be provided on August 22 . Co has worked on Dul Hasti hydro electric power project as civil contractor and completed work at site more than 10 years back . Co has no information with regard to FIR; not in a position to comment .  Full Article

India's top court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's top court moved on Monday to protect buyers of homes sold by builder Jaypee Infratech, which is being pursued in a bankruptcy court over unpaid loans, telling its parent Jaiprakash Associates to deposit 20 billion rupees ($313 million) with it by Oct. 27.

