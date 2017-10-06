Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jaiprakash Associates to consider debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says to consider recommendations of restructuring, audit committees to complete debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​.

Jaiprakash Associates gets court order to pay 5 mln rupees to home buyers of Kalypso project

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Clarifies on news item regarding SC asking co co to pay home buyers of Kalypso project.On Sept 13, supreme court ordered co to deposit 5 million rupees within 4 weeks to developers Township Properties Owners Welfare Society‍​.

Jaiprakash Associates approves resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​

July 19 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says approved resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​.

Jaiprakash Associates says co is yet to hear from lenders on decision

June 22 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan.".Says joint lenders forum of co met on June 22 but co is yet to hear about the decision from the lenders.

Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement

May 31 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited.Says agreement for acquisition by OCL of co's 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement based on an enterprise value of INR 14.50 billion.

Jaiprakash Associates gets Allahabad bench nod for scheme of arrangement with UltraTech Cement

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Allahabad bench has sanctioned scheme whereby co to transfer identified cement plants owned by co and unit to UltraTech Cement.

Jaiprakash Associates in process of examining CCI order

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd :Jaiprakash Associates Ltd says co is in the process of examining CCI order and will decide the appropriate action to be taken in due course..

JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement

Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees.

Jaiprakash Associates says CCI has not deviated from its previous order

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CCI crackdown on cartelisation 11 cement firms told to shell out Rs 6,714 cr in fines" . Besides denying being a party to the alleged cartel, co had argued on manner of calculation of penalty . CCI has not deviated from its previous order and has re-imposed same penalties on all parties . Reserves right to appeal against the order .

Jaiprakash Associates says file pertaining to Dul Hasti project handed over to CBI team

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CBI raids jaypee office over insurance fraud" . Files pertaining to Dul Hasti hydro electric power plant in J&K handed over to CBI team . Additional info sought by CBI team to be provided on August 22 . Co has worked on Dul Hasti hydro electric power project as civil contractor and completed work at site more than 10 years back . Co has no information with regard to FIR; not in a position to comment .