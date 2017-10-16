Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees.Says order to be executed in 15 months' time limit.

India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 469.8 million rupees versus 615.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 17.47 billion rupees versus 17.26 billion rupees year ago.

Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers

May 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC.

Jain irrigation systems gets 5.69 bln rupees Poorigali integrated micro irrigation project

April 21 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Bags 5.69 bln rupees Poorigali integrated micro irrigation project.Says got Poorigali integrated irrigation project by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, Karnataka government.

Jain Irrigation Systems to invest in two U.S. companies via unit

April 19 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Investment in united states' micro irrigation dealers- AVI & IDC- transformation irrigation merger.Says consideration for transaction will be paid in cash not exceeding $48.50 million.Says AVI and IDC agree to merge ownership of business to form new distribution co.Via co's unit in U.S. agreed to buy 80 pct stake in two U.S. entities.

Jain Irrigation Systems gets order worth for development of micro irrigation systems network

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd : Says receives order worth INR 1,890.2 million for development of micro irrigation systems network . Says work order to be completed over 18 months .Says order received under Indira Gandhi Nahar Project in Rajasthan.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees through equity issuance

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd:Says plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees ($120 million) through equity issuance.