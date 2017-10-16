Edition:
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs94.40
Open
Rs95.00
Day's High
Rs95.00
Day's Low
Rs93.00
Volume
1,076,870
Avg. Vol
4,069,304
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 12:38am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees.Says order to be executed in 15 months' time limit.  Full Article

India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:32am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 469.8 million rupees versus 615.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 17.47 billion rupees versus 17.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
Monday, 15 May 2017 11:52pm EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC.  Full Article

Jain irrigation systems gets 5.69 bln rupees Poorigali integrated micro irrigation project
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 01:32am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Bags 5.69 bln rupees Poorigali integrated micro irrigation project.Says got Poorigali integrated irrigation project by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, Karnataka government.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems to invest in two U.S. companies via unit
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 01:59am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Investment in united states' micro irrigation dealers- AVI & IDC- transformation irrigation merger.Says consideration for transaction will be paid in cash not exceeding $48.50 million.Says AVI and IDC agree to merge ownership of business to form new distribution co.Via co's unit in U.S. agreed to buy 80 pct stake in two U.S. entities.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems gets order worth for development of micro irrigation systems network
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 09:54pm EST 

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd : Says receives order worth INR 1,890.2 million for development of micro irrigation systems network . Says work order to be completed over 18 months .Says order received under Indira Gandhi Nahar Project in Rajasthan.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees through equity issuance
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 01:08am EST 

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd:Says plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees ($120 million) through equity issuance.  Full Article

