Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)
8.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-1.18%)
Rs8.45
Rs8.70
Rs8.80
Rs8.10
6,872,829
12,995,809
Rs8.80
Rs3.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows
May 29 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Sept-quarter loss
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves divestment of entire shareholding of co's unit SPGCL
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures says in discussion with lenders for further steps for SDR implementation
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures says board to consider proposals of restructuring on Oct 6
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures gets members' nod to raise funds via QIP, ECBs
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant to unit
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures to consider hive-off and transfer of 500 MW Jaypee Bina thermal power plant to unit
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: