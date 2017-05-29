Edition:
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs8.45
Open
Rs8.70
Day's High
Rs8.80
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
6,872,829
Avg. Vol
12,995,809
52-wk High
Rs8.80
52-wk Low
Rs3.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:55am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd ::March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.82 billion rupees versus 7.20 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Sept-quarter loss
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 08:06am EST 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 1.62 billion rupees versus profit 1.69 billion rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 7.51 billion rupees versus 12.28 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves divestment of entire shareholding of co's unit SPGCL
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 08:05am EST 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Approved divestment of entire shareholding of co's unit SPGCL .Co is in discussions with certain holders of outstanding FCCBs aggregating $101.42 million for suitable restructuring.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures says in discussion with lenders for further steps for SDR implementation
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 06:39am EDT 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd :Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd says co is in discussion with lenders for further steps for implementation of SDR.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures says board to consider proposals of restructuring on Oct 6
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 07:58am EDT 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd :Board meeting will be held on Oct 06 to consider proposals of restructuring including divestment of one or more units.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures gets members' nod to raise funds via QIP, ECBs
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 04:50am EDT 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity . Gets members' nod to raise funds via equity instruments, including QIP, ECBs .Gets members' nod for making investment in special purpose vehicle.  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant to unit
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 10:24am EDT 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Approved transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant as going concern basis to unit Bina Power Supply Ltd . Approved SPA with JSW Energy Ltd regarding sale of entire securities of BPSL to JSW .  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures to consider hive-off and transfer of 500 MW Jaypee Bina thermal power plant to unit
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 06:45am EDT 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : To consider proposed scheme of arrangement for hive-off and transfer of 500 MW Jaypee Bina thermal power plant of co to unit .  Full Article

