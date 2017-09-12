Edition:
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

JARD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

66.48USD
9:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.45 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
$66.03
Open
$67.00
Day's High
$67.00
Day's Low
$66.16
Volume
55,500
Avg. Vol
232,253
52-wk High
$67.50
52-wk Low
$52.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JMH Investments acquires 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 06:44am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd :JMH Investments acquired 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited for a price of US$44.90 per share.  Full Article

Jardine Matheson Holdings posts HY profit attributable of $2.1 bln
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:25am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd :HY profit attributable to shareholders $2,078 million versus $984 million.HY revenue of the group was $38.07 billion versus $34.57 billion.Board has declared an increased interim dividend of US¢40.00 per share.Level of profit growth in H2 is likely to be tempered due to fewer residential completions expected in HongKong land.  Full Article

Jardine Matheson posts FY gross revenue including 100% of associates & JV of $72.437 bln
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 04:13am EST 

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd : Fy gross revenue including 100% of associates and joint ventures $72.437 billion versus $65.271 billion .Final dividend of US$1.12 per share.  Full Article

Jardine Matheson posts FY profit attributable of $2.50 bln
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 04:13am EST 

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd :FY profit attributable to shareholders $2.50 billion versus $1.80 billion.  Full Article

Jardine Matheson posts 4 pct fall in first-half underlying profit
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 05:52am EDT 

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd : Underlying profit for first six months of 2016 US$636 million, 4% below same period in 2015 . H1 2016 revenue of group US$34.6 billion, compared to US$31.5 billion in first half of 2015 . Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of US¢38.00 per share . Underlying Profit for first half of 2016 was lower as market conditions remained challenging .Expect recent performances by most of group's businesses to be maintained in second half.  Full Article

SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall Street recovery

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, as Wall Street recovered from two straight sessions of decline in the previous session though tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors wary. The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up, the Nasdaq closed flat, and Asian shares excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. "We saw modest gains on Wall Street yesterday. So, that inspired some buying momentum i

