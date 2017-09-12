Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)
66.48USD
9:29pm EDT
$0.45 (+0.68%)
$66.03
$67.00
$67.00
$66.16
55,500
232,253
$67.50
$52.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JMH Investments acquires 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd
Jardine Matheson Holdings posts HY profit attributable of $2.1 bln
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
Jardine Matheson posts FY gross revenue including 100% of associates & JV of $72.437 bln
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
Jardine Matheson posts FY profit attributable of $2.50 bln
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
Jardine Matheson posts 4 pct fall in first-half underlying profit
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall Street recovery
By Urvashi Goenka Aug 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, as Wall Street recovered from two straight sessions of decline in the previous session though tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors wary. The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up, the Nasdaq closed flat, and Asian shares excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. "We saw modest gains on Wall Street yesterday. So, that inspired some buying momentum i