Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd :HY profit attributable to shareholders $2,078 million versus $984 million.HY revenue of the group was $38.07 billion versus $34.57 billion.Board has declared an increased interim dividend of US¢40.00 per share.Level of profit growth in H2 is likely to be tempered due to fewer residential completions expected in HongKong land.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd : Underlying profit for first six months of 2016 US$636 million, 4% below same period in 2015 . H1 2016 revenue of group US$34.6 billion, compared to US$31.5 billion in first half of 2015 . Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of US¢38.00 per share . Underlying Profit for first half of 2016 was lower as market conditions remained challenging .Expect recent performances by most of group's businesses to be maintained in second half.