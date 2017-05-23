J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 23 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 3.19 billion rupees versus 3.23 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share.Says approved share buyback worth 500 million rupees.

May 17 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co.

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 498.6 million rupees versus 396.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.01 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees last year .

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : National green tribunal not allowed co's review application for closure of industrial activities at drugs plant at panoli . Says will appeal the orders passed by national green tribunal in the higher judiciary . National green tribunal stayed order for 2 months to enable the company to pursue the remedial actions . Believes it has all necessary clearances and consents to carry on its industrial activities at the panoli plant .

