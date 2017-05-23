Edition:
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

272.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs274.95
Open
Rs272.70
Day's High
Rs274.90
Day's Low
Rs272.00
Volume
17,870
Avg. Vol
54,751
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 06:50am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 3.19 billion rupees versus 3.23 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share.Says approved share buyback worth 500 million rupees.  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 01:39am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co.  Full Article

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 03:58am EDT 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 498.6 million rupees versus 396.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.01 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says National Green Tribunal not allowed co's review application for closure of activities at Panoli plant
Thursday, 19 May 2016 02:37am EDT 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd : National green tribunal not allowed co's review application for closure of industrial activities at drugs plant at panoli . Says will appeal the orders passed by national green tribunal in the higher judiciary . National green tribunal stayed order for 2 months to enable the company to pursue the remedial actions . Believes it has all necessary clearances and consents to carry on its industrial activities at the panoli plant .  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd says to appeal National Green Tribunal order on API plant
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 04:02pm EST 

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd:National Green Tribunal's order affecting the company's API plant.Co plans to immediately appeal NGT order in supreme court Plant concernced has valid NOC/consent to operate under applicable environmental laws.The plant concernced is operating well within the framework of law.  Full Article

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

