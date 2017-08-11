JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Rs235.70
Rs236.00
Rs238.40
Rs226.05
216,166
234,133
Rs326.00
Rs136.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss
Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues
Aug 10 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore
Jbf Industries Ltd
JBF Industries Dec-qtr profit falls
Jbf Industries Ltd
JBF Industries Sept qtr profit rises
JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves
JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO
JBF Industries Ltd
BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGgq6y Further company coverage: