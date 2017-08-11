JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss

Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd :June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 10.92 billion rupees versus 10.48 billion rupees year ago.

JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd :Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​.Says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues.

JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore

Jbf Industries Ltd : Says JBF Petrochemicals has commissioned its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant at Mangalore SEZ, Karnataka . Says production of PTA is a backward integration for JBF Industries Limited and its subsidiaries abroad . Says plant, with capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per annum, uses British Petroleum's (BP's) BP technology . Says plant will increase competitiveness of co in polyster chain, expected to improve margins .Says plans to take routine checks and remove deficiencies, based on technical guidelines.

JBF Industries Dec-qtr profit falls

Jbf Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 35.2 million rupees versus 198.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 10.52 billion rupees versus 9.74 billion rupees year ago.

JBF Industries Sept qtr profit rises

JBF Industries Ltd : JBF Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit 111.4 million rupees versus profit 32.3 million rupees year ago .JBF Industries Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 10.33 billion rupees versus 9.01 billion rupees year ago.

JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves

JBF Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.3 million rupees versus 195 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 9.40 billion rupees versus 8.98 billion rupees last year .

JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO

JBF Industries Ltd : Ajay Agarwal, is appointed as chief financial officer of the company, in place of kiran vaidya w.e.f. June 01, 2016. .