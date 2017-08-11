Edition:
JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 09:19am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd :June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 10.92 billion rupees versus 10.48 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:48am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JBF Industries Ltd :Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​.Says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues.  Full Article

JBF Industries' JBF Petrochemicals commissions PTA plant in Mangalore
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 04:33am EDT 

Jbf Industries Ltd : Says JBF Petrochemicals has commissioned its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant at Mangalore SEZ, Karnataka . Says production of PTA is a backward integration for JBF Industries Limited and its subsidiaries abroad . Says plant, with capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per annum, uses British Petroleum's (BP's) BP technology . Says plant will increase competitiveness of co in polyster chain, expected to improve margins .Says plans to take routine checks and remove deficiencies, based on technical guidelines.  Full Article

JBF Industries Dec-qtr profit falls
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 07:57am EST 

Jbf Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 35.2 million rupees versus 198.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 10.52 billion rupees versus 9.74 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

JBF Industries Sept qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 22 Nov 2016 07:05am EST 

JBF Industries Ltd : JBF Industries Ltd - sept quarter net profit 111.4 million rupees versus profit 32.3 million rupees year ago .JBF Industries Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 10.33 billion rupees versus 9.01 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 07:47am EDT 

JBF Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.3 million rupees versus 195 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 9.40 billion rupees versus 8.98 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 06:51am EDT 

JBF Industries Ltd : Ajay Agarwal, is appointed as chief financial officer of the company, in place of kiran vaidya w.e.f. June 01, 2016. .  Full Article

JBF Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGgq6y Further company coverage:

