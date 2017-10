JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JCDecaux signs exclusive advertising contract for new Bahrain International Airport

Sept 27 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA ::REG-JCDECAUX ENTERS BAHRAIN WITH AN EXCLUSIVE 10-YEAR ADVERTISING CONTRACT FOR THE NEW BAHRAIN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

JCDecaux wins smart street furniture and self-service bike rental contract for Lyon Metropole

Sept 18 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX ::PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE SMART STREET FURNITURE AND SELF-SERVICE BIKE RENTAL CONTRACT FOR LYON MÉTROPOLE.REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE SMART STREET FURNITURE AND SELF-SERVICE BIKE RENTAL CONTRACT FOR LYON MÉTROPOLE.‍WON 15 YEAR SMART STREET FURNITURE AND SELF-SERVICE BIKE RENTAL CONTRACT FOR LYON MÉTROPOLE​.

JCDECAUX: ‍H1 adjusted revenue up +1.5% to EUR 1,641.4 million​

July 27 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA ::REG-JCDECAUX: H1 2017 RESULTS.JCDECAUX - ‍H1 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP +1.5% TO EUR 1,641.4 MILLION​.JCDECAUX - ‍H1 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE UP +0.4%​.JCDECAUX - ‍ H1 ADJUSTED EBIT, BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, OF EUR 115.1 MILLION, DOWN -4.5 %​.JCDECAUX - ‍CURRENTLY EXPECT Q3 ADJUSTED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE TO ACCELERATE TO REACH AROUND +3%​.JCDECAUX - ‍FRANCE REMAINS CHALLENGING AND UK STARTS TO SLOW DOWN​.JCDECAUX - ‍Q3 OUTLOOK REFLECTING RETURN TO GROWTH IN CHINA AND GOOD MOMENTUM IN BOTH US AND EUROPE​.

Jcdecaux renews the 7 year exclusive advertising concession for Brussels airport

July 18 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA :REG-JCDECAUX RENEWS THE 7 YEAR EXCLUSIVE ADVERTISING CONCESSION FOR BRUSSELS AIRPORT.

JCDecaux wins new street furniture contract in Dubai

July 11 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA ::REG-JCDECAUX STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI.CONTRACT IN DUBAI WILL BE EXERCISED JOINTLY BY AN ENTITY THAT WILL BE ULTIMATELY 75% OWNED BY JCDECAUX AND 25% BY DXB MÉDIA ADVERTISING.ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS WON WITH ITS EMIRATI PARTNER, DXB MEDIA ADVERTISING, A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI FOR 10 YRS.

JCDecaux wins 10 year exclusive concession São Paulo Guarulhos international airport

July 10 (Reuters) - Jcdecaux SA :WINS THE 10 YEAR EXCLUSIVE ADVERTISING CONCESSION FOR THE SÃO PAULO GUARULHOS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

JCDecaux wins 20 year advertising contract for Helsinki

June 29 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA ::PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE 20 YEAR BUS AND TRAM SHELTER ADVERTISING CONTRACT FOR HELSINKI.

JCDecaux wins the 10 year tender for the SAO PAULO metro advertising concession

June 28 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX ::WINS THE 10 YEAR TENDER FOR THE SAO PAULO METRO ADVERTISING CONCESSION.SIGNING OF THE CONTRACT IS PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2017.

JCDecaux and América Móvil to create a joint venture in Mexico

June 27 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX ::JCDECAUX AND AMÉRICA MÓVIL << >> TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE BY MERGING THEIR OOH BUSINESSES IN MEXICO.ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY JCDECAUX WILL ULTIMATELY OWN 60% SHARES OF JV JCDECAUX MX.REMAINING 40% SHARES OF JV WILL BE OWNED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMX..CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017..

JCDecaux wins contract at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport T2 & Ground Transportation Centre

June 19 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA : :JCDECAUX WINS THE CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD AND OPERATE THE ADVERTISING CONCESSION AT GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (GBIA) T2 & GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTRE (GTC).