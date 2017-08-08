Edition:
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)

JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,592.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs40.20 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs2,552.70
Open
Rs2,542.00
Day's High
Rs2,670.00
Day's Low
Rs2,508.90
Volume
39,949
Avg. Vol
13,544
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India June-qtr net profit falls
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 07:38am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls-hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd :June quarter net profit 616.3 million rupees versus profit of 690.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 9.39 billion rupees versus 8.99 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:29am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd :March quarter net profit 253.5 million rupees versus 133.6 million rupees year ago.Says qtrly total revenue 5.78 billion rupees versus 4.11 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning appoints Gurmeet Singh as MD
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 05:01am EST 

Johnson Controls-hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd : Says Atsushi Ohtsuka, managing director of company, is repatriating to Japan to pursue his new assignment .Says Gurmeet Singh (presently executive director of company) has been appointed as a managing director of company effective from February 01, 2017..  Full Article

