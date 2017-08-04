Edition:
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)

JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

40.40SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
Volume
17,200
Avg. Vol
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:12am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd ::Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share.HY ‍revenue $8.52 billion versus $7.70 billion.HY profit attributable to shareholders was US$399 million, an increase of 22 percent."Group's direct motor interests and other interests will continue to face challenges"."Outlook for rest of year is positive for Astra, but results may be tempered by increasing competition soft demand in motorcycle market".  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases Shareholding in Siam City Cement
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 05:23am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd :Acquired 988,800 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company by way of open market purchase for 299.6 million baht."Purchase is not expected to have a material impact on net tangible assets of JC&C Group".  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares in Siam City Cement
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 06:35am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd :Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited.Subscription price of THB250 per rights share..Aggregate cash consideration for subscription was approximately US$127m.Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on net tangible assets of JC&C group.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Q1 profit attributable $210 million
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 05:09am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd ::Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million.Outlook for rest of year is positive with Astra expected to benefit from continued growth in Indonesian economy.Group's revenue in Q1 was US$4.2 billion, 16% up on previous year.Board has not declared a dividend for Q1 ended 31st march 2017.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd says FY net profit $702 mln vs $691 mln
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 04:37am EST 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Fy net profit $702 million versus $691 million . Fy revenue $15.76 billion versus $15.72 billion . outlook for 2017 appears positive as astra should benefit from improving economic conditions in indonesia & higher coal prices . Recommending a final one-tier tax-exempt dividend of us¢56 per share .Group's direct motor interests and other interests are expected to perform satisfactorily.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 229,900 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 04:58am EST 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Acquired 229,900 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement by way of open market purchases, for US$1.8 million .Transaction is not expected to have material effect on Jc&C's net tangible assets or EPS for FY ended 31st December 2016.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases shareholding in Pt Tunas Ridean Tbk
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 04:29am EST 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Purchased in market 30 million shares of rp100 each in pt tunas ridean tbk at rp1,200 per share for rp36 billion . Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on jc&c's net tangible assets or eps for fy ending 31 dec 2016 .Additional shares have increased jc&c's shareholding in pt tunas ridean tbk from 43.8% to 44.4%.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage 9-mnth profit attributable $514 mln
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 04:12am EST 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : 9-mnth revenue $11.63 billion versus $11.94 billion . 9-mnth profit attributable $514 million versus $540 million . Current trading conditions are likely to be little changed for remainder of year . Board has not declared a dividend for Q3 ended 30th September 2016 .Steady contributions should be seen from group's direct motor interests and other interests.  Full Article

Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts qtrly profit attributable of $187 mln
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 05:44am EDT 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $187 mln vs $182.3 mln . Declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of us¢18 per share . Qtrly revenue $4.05 bln vs $4.22 bln last year . Challenges affecting astra's businesses in the first half are likely to persist for the remainder of the year . Anticipated that competitive pressures will continue to affect the group's direct motor interests and other interests .  Full Article

Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 03:44am EDT 

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Response to query regarding trading activity) . Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd Full Article

BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln

* Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share

