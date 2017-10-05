JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - :JD Sports founder set to float Footasylum; expected to be valued at about 150 million stg before money raised through listing - Sky News, citing sources.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA ::SAYS SUCCESSFULLY REACHES AGREEMENT FOR COMBINATION OF JD SPRINTER AND SPORT ZONE UPON MOU ANNOUNCED IN MARCH.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc ::H1 PRETAX PROFIT 102.7 MILLION STG.H1 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO 1.367 BILLION STG.HY REVENUE AT 1,367.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 970.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY PRETAX PROFIT AT 102.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 77.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY OPERATING PROFIT AT 103.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 77.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.26 PENCE.JD SPORTS FASHION PLC - EXPECT YEAR END OUTTURN TO BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS, WHICH CURRENTLY RANGE FROM ABOUT £268 MILLION TO £290 MILLION.JD SPORTS FASHION PLC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS NOW RAISED TO £160 MILLION.

June 29 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc :Do not believe our like-for-like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until end of first half.Growth to date in group like-for-like store sales in line with our expectations.Have faced some anticipated margin pressure in achieving sales growth.Group is currently on track to deliver a result for full year in line with market expectations.

May 18 (Reuters) - :Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002.Cma decides not to refer completed acquisition by jd sports fashion plc of go outdoors topco limited.

May 18 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc ::Acquisition of go outdoors topco limited given unconditional approval by UK's CMA and that CMA's investigation is now complete.

JD Sports Fashion Plc : Fy revenue rose 31 percent to 2.379 billion stg . Fy pretax profit rose 81 percent to 238.4 million stg . Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 1.3 penceper share . Total dividend 1.55 penceper share . Fy record result with headline profit before tax and exceptional items of £244.8 million (2016: £157.1 million) . European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe. . Fy profit before tax increasing by 81 pct to £238.4 million (2016: £131.6 million). . Further two stores in malaysia opened in year with a further store opened in new financial year. . European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe . Period end net cash of £213.6 million (2016: £209.4 million) . Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million) . Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million) which is expected to increase further in new financial year . Like for like store sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by a further 10 pct . Total gross margin in year of 48.9 pct was slightly ahead of prior year (2016: 48.5 pct) . Whilst we must recognise that there are external influences which may impact latter part of year, notably inflationary pressures arising from brexit.

Sonae signs MOU with JD Sports and JD Sprinter for business combination in Iberia

Sonae SGPS SA : Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD Sports) and JD Sprinter Holdings (JD Sprinter) for business combination in Iberia . Says MOU sets up key parameters for creation of an Iberian Sports Retail Group, that will have as shareholders JD Group, Sonae and the family shareholder of JD Sprinter with shareholdings of about 50 percent, 30 percent and 20 percent respectively .Says combined group will become the second largest Iberian sports retailer.

: CMA says has served an initial enforcement order under section 72(2) of enterprise act 2002 on Pentland Group and JD Sports Fashion . .CMA says order in relation to completed acquisition by JD Sports Fashion of Go Outdoors Topco..

JD Sports raises profit outlook

Jd Sports Fashion : Update on performance in the first half of the year . Further to our AGM trading statement on 17 June 2016, we are pleased to report that the strong performance of our business has continued . Subject to the continuation of positive trading, we are now well positioned to deliver a headline profit before tax for the year ending 28 January 2017 in the upper half of current market expectations which range between £170 million and £190 million .Group will announce its results for the half year ended 30 July 2016 on 13 September.