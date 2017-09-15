J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J D Wetherspoon anticipates trading outcome for current FY in line with expectations

Sept 15 (Reuters) - J D WETHERSPOON PLC ::FINAL DIVIDEND 8 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND 12 PENCEPER SHARE.FY REVENUE 1,660.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,595 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 102.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 80.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 128.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 109.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FY EARNINGS PER SHARE 69.2 PENCE PER SHARE.FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 12.0 PENCE."SINCE YEAR END, WETHERSPOON'S LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES HAVE CONTINUED TO BE ENCOURAGING AND HAVE INCREASED BY 6.1%".AS AT 30 JULY 2017, TOTAL NET DEBT, INCLUDING BANK BORROWINGS AND FINANCE LEASES, BUT EXCLUDING DERIVATIVES, WAS 696.3 MILLION STG."THIS IS A POSITIVE START, BUT IS FOR A FEW WEEKS ONLY - AND IS VERY UNLIKELY TO CONTINUE FOR REST OF YEAR".ANTICIPATED THAT LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF AROUND 3-4% WILL BE REQUIRED THIS YEAR IN ORDER TO MATCH LAST YEAR'S PROFIT BEFORE TAX."CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE A TRADING OUTCOME FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS".

JD Wetherspoon says lfl sales for 11 weeks to July 9 up 5.3 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc ::For 11 weeks to 9 july 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 5.3 pct and total sales increased by 3.6 pct.In year to date (50 weeks to 9 july 2017) like-for-like sales increased by 3.9 pct and total sales increased by 1.9 pct.J d wetherspoon plc - company has opened 9 new pubs since start of financial year and has sold or closed 38.J d wetherspoon plc - expect to open one more pub before financial year end.J d wetherspoon - full-year operating margin before exceptional items and before a £1.6m gain on property is expected to be between 7.6 pct and 7.8 pct for 53-week period.Net debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be around £715m.

J D Wetherspoon says recent sales performance slightly better than expected

June 13 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc :Says recent sales performance has been slightly better than expected.‍anticipate a slightly better trading outcome than was foreseen at last update​.‍Continues to anticipate it will require like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4% in its next FY to maintain profits at this year's levels​.

JD Wetherspoon 13 weeks like-for-like sales rise 4 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc :For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct.Year-to-date like-for-like sales have increased by 3.5 pct and total sales have increased by 1.4 pct.Operating margin in 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 was 7.3 pct, compared with 6.4 pct in same 13 weeks last year.Opened 9 pubs since start of financial year and sold 36.3 pubs have been closed and are being marketed.Expect to open one further pub in this financial year.Expects significantly higher costs in second half of financial year, mainly for business rates, utility taxes, excise duty and labour.Co remains cautious about second half of year.Net debt at end of this financial year now expected to be about 70 mln stg higher than level at last financial year end.Currently anticipates a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with its expectations at last update.Result of higher costs, co anticipates it will require like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 pct in next FY to maintain profits at current levels.

JD Wetherspoon says HY revenue 801.4 mln pounds

JD Wetherspoon Plc - : HY revenue 801.4 mln pounds (2016: 790.3 mln pounds) . says "Wednesday's budget will weigh far more heavily on pubs than supermarkets" . In six weeks to march 5, 2017, like-for-like sales increased by 2.7 pct and total sales decreased by 0.2 pct . Company intends to increase level of capital investment in existing pubs from 34 mln pounds in 2015/2016 to around 60 mln pounds in current year . Full year dividend 4.0 pence (2016: 4.0 pence) . Company also anticipates significantly higher costs in second half of financial year . HY operating profit 65.1 mln pounds (2016: 49.4 mln pounds) . Company remains cautious about second half of year .Currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with our expectations at last update.

J D Wetherspoon plc declares interim dividend

J D Wetherspoon plc;:Declared interim dividend of 4.0p per share for the current interim financial period ending Jan. 24, 2016 (2015: 4.0p per share).Says interim dividend will be paid on May 26, 2016 to those shareholders on the register at April 29, 2016.

J D Wetherspoon plc says investigating website hack - Reuters

J D Wetherspoon plc:British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said on Friday it was taking action after discovering that a small number of its customer and staff details may have been accessed by a cyber attack - RTRS.The company said that it had informed all of its customers by email and planned to conduct a full forensic investigation into the breach of security, which allowed some credit and debit card details to be accessed - RTRS.Wetherspoon said the hacked information had been obtained from its old website, which had already been replaced. Its new website had no connection to the website that was breached. - RTRS."We apologise wholeheartedly to customers and staff who have been affected," said Chief Executive John Hutson said in a statement. - RTRS."Unfortunately, hacking is becoming more and more sophisticated and widespread. We are determined to respond to this by increasing our efforts and investment in security and will be doing everything possible to prevent a recurrence." - RTRS.Cyber security has become an increasing concern for companies in Britain following a widely reported attack on telecoms services provider TalkTalk's TALK.L website earlier this year which enabled the attackers to obtain some of the personal details of 157,000 customers - RTRS.