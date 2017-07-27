Just Eat PLC (JE.L)
698.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-2.00 (-0.29%)
700.00
699.50
700.00
692.00
4,360,239
3,185,808
758.50
495.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook
July 27 (Reuters) - Just Eat
Just Eat names Moneysupermarket.Com's Peter Plumb as CEO
July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc
Just Eat says chairman John Hughes passed away
June 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc
STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
May 22 (Reuters) - :Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner.Placing shares in Just Eat represent about 2.5% of the company’s issued share capital- bookrunner.Final offer price was set at 600 pence per ordinary share of Just Eat, for gross proceeds of approximately 102 million stg- bookrunner.Following completion of placing, SM Trust will hold 105 million shares in Just Eat, representing about 15.5 percent of Co's issued share capital- bookrunner. Full Article
Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust intends to sell 17 mln shares in Just Eat
May 22 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc .Just Eat: Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild .Just Eat: Bookrunner says Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc . Full Article
Just Eat says to cooperate with competition watchdog over merger
May 10 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc
Britian's competition authority to probe Just Eat/Hungryhouse merger
May 10 (Reuters) - Britian's Competition and Markets Authority says:Just Eat Plc <<
Just Eat on track for year after Q1 revenue rises 46 pct
May 2 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc
Just Eat executive chairman John Hughes takes medical leave of absence
April 28 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc
Just Eat to sell Benelux business to Takeaway.com for 22.5 mln euros
Just Eat Plc
