Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook

July 27 (Reuters) - Just Eat :Revenues up 44 percent to 246.6 million pounds.Underlying EBITDA up 38 percent to 73.6 million pounds.Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent.Pre-tax profit up 46 percent to 49.5 million (H1 2016: £33.8 million) pounds.Revenue guidance for 2017 raised to between 500-515 million pounds, up from 480-495 million pounds.Firm intends to reinvest this revenue outperformance into additional profitable growth opportunities.uEBITDA for full year is still expected to be between 157-163 million pounds.

Just Eat names Moneysupermarket.Com's Peter Plumb as CEO

July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc ::Says appoints peter plumb as chief executive officer.Peter's most recent role was chief executive officer of Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc.Peter will replace Paul Harrison who is fulfilling CEO role on interim basis and who will then continue in his permanent role as CFO.

Just Eat says ‍chairman John Hughes passed away

June 12 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc ::Chairman John Hughes has passed away following a short period of medical treatment​.

STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner

May 22 (Reuters) - :Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner.Placing shares in Just Eat represent about 2.5% of the company’s issued share capital- bookrunner.Final offer price was set at 600 pence per ordinary share of Just Eat, for gross proceeds of approximately 102 million stg- bookrunner.Following completion of placing, SM Trust will hold 105 million shares in Just Eat, representing about 15.5 percent of Co's issued share capital- bookrunner.

Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust intends to sell 17 mln shares in Just Eat

May 22 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc .Just Eat: Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild .Just Eat: Bookrunner says Goldman Sachs International is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the proposed placing of shares in Just Eat Plc .

Just Eat says to cooperate with competition watchdog over merger

May 10 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :Notes CMA's decision that it intends to refer its review of Just Eat's proposed acquisition of HungryHouse to a "phase 2" investigation..Looks forward to cooperating with CMA..Committed to demonstrating to CMA that market is, and will remain, competitive following completion of proposed transaction..In meantime, just eat will continue to operate its business as usual..Source text for Eikon: [ID:].

Britian's competition authority to probe Just Eat/Hungryhouse merger

May 10 (Reuters) - Britian's Competition and Markets Authority says:Just Eat Plc << >> and Hungryhouse merger referred for in-depth investigation.

Just Eat on track for year after Q1 revenue rises 46 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc :Q1 2017 update strong performance; reiterating full-year guidance.Reported revenues were up 46% to £118.9 million (q1 2016: £81.5 million).On a currency neutral, like for like 1 basis, revenues grew by 40%, driven by strong order growth, last year's commission increases, including uk, and inclusion of skipthedishes.Reiterate guidance given at our 2016 full year results on 7 march 2017, for full year 2017 revenues of between £480-495 million, and underlying ebitda of £157-163 million.

Just Eat executive chairman John Hughes takes medical leave of absence

April 28 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc ::John Hughes, executive chairman, is taking a leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition..Paul Harrison, chief financial officer, will undertake john's executive duties as interim chief executive officer..Andrew Griffith, currently senior independent director, will act as non-executive chairman for this interim period.Board, will complete search for a permanent chief executive officer.

Just Eat to sell Benelux business to Takeaway.com for 22.5 mln euros

Just Eat Plc : Disposal of Benelux businesses . Agreed sale of its businesses in Benelux ( Netherlands and Belgium) to Takeaway.com . Enterprise value for transaction is 22.5 mln euros payable in cash, of which 80 pct was paid on completion and 20 pct will be paid six months after completion .Transaction is in line with Takeaway.com's strategy to drive sustainable leadership positions in each of 11 markets it operates in.