Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)

Just Energy launches operations in Ireland

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc ::Just Energy Group Inc ‍announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand​.

Just Energy reports ‍Q1 profit per share available to shareholders $0.56​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc -:Just Energy reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results.Q1 sales c$847.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$949.3 million.Just Energy Group Inc qtrly ‍profit per share available to shareholders, diluted, $0.56​.Just Energy Group Inc - ‍remains on track to achieve goal of being present in 500 stores by fiscal year-end​.

Just Energy announces deal with joint venture partner

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc :Just Energy Group announces deal with joint venture partner to end exclusivity of Just Energy brand online sales in North America.Just Energy Group - acquired outstanding 50 percent interest of each of Just Ventures LLC in United States and Just Ventures in Canada​.

Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million

May 17 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc :Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results.Q4 sales fell 12 percent to C$947.3 million.In fiscal 2018, we believe we will achieve net customer additions and deliver base EBITDA in range of $210 million to $220 million.

Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program

May 2 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc : :Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program in the United States for the 8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares.Just energy group-8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares having aggregate offering price of up to $150 million.

Just Energy reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

Just Energy Group Inc : Just Energy reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q3 sales C$918.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$1.07 billion .Just Energy Group Inc- reaffirms fiscal 2017 base EBITDA guidance of $223 million to $233 million.

Just Energy Group announces public offering

Just Energy Group Inc : Just Energy Group announces public offering and concurrent private placement of series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares .Just Energy -intends to sell,on non-brokered private placement basis, up to 400,000 preferred shares to one or more insiders for up to US$10 million.

Just Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $2.51

Just Energy Group Inc : Qtrly sales $898.4 million versus $933 million . Fiscal 2017 guidance includes deductions to base EBITDA of approximately $40.0 million for prepaid commercial commissions . Company continued to pursue "aggressive debt reductions in Q1 of 2017" . Reaffirms its full year fiscal 2017 base EBITDA guidance of $223 million to $233 million .Qtrly earnings per share $2.51.

Just Energy has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018

Just Energy Group Inc :Has early redeemed $25 million of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due june 2018 at a redemption price of $26.2 million.

Just Energy Group Inc announces March quarterly dividend

Just Energy Group Inc:Says quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15.