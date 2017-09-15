Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG :Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years.Says early extension of contract of Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Schumacher by five years until March 31, 2023.Says supervisory board also approved adjustments of responsibilities proposed by executive board.Says CEO Stefan Traeger's new areas of responsibility include investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, and compliance & risk.

Jenoptik sees 2017 EBIT margin of 9.5-10 pct after Q2 results

Jenoptik sells 3D laser machines worth around EUR 10 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - JENOPTIK AG ::‍SELLS 3D LASER MACHINES WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 10 MILLION EUROS​.

Jenoptik affirms guidance after Q1 results

May 11 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG :Q1 EBIT 11 million eur.Q1 order intake 221.3 million eur.Affirms guidance.Sticks with 2018 targets.

Jenoptik sees 2017 EBIT margin of 9.5-10.0 pct

Jenoptik gets follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks

Jenoptik gets follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks

Jenoptik AG : Receives follow-up contracts for retrofitting Leopard 2 tanks . Contracts worth 10.6 million euros ($11.40 million) will be processed in cooperation with Polish subcontractors . Delivery is scheduled for years 2017 to 2020

Jenoptik says receives Patriot order for approx. $13.8 million

Jenoptik AG : Patriot order worth approximately $13.8 million . Order was issued at beginning of this year continuing Jenoptik's sequence for Patriot assignments from 2016 .Latest order includes delivery of electrical generators, spare parts packages and test equipment for operating missile defense systems over several years.

Jenoptik sees further growth in 2017 after 2016 earnings rise

Jenoptik sees further growth in 2017 after 2016 earnings rise

Jenoptik AG : 2016 revenue 685 million eur . 2016 EBIT over 68 million eur . 2016 order intake over 730 million eur . Profitable growth trend to continue in 2017

Jenoptik acquires British software company

Jenoptik acquires British software company

Jenoptik AG : Acquires british software company . Acquisition of Essa Technology extends the Group's expertise in software for traffic enforcement and public safety & security . Parties agreed no to disclose purchase price

Jenoptik completes five-year defense frame agreements with US government

Jenoptik AG : Completes five-year defense frame agreements with U.S. government . Agreements have a value of more than $35 million (32.5 million euros) and were contracted with U.S. government . Within scope of two contracts Jenoptik will supply spare components for Patriot integrated air and missile defense system .Orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of Jenoptik's defense & civil systems segment for 2016 and up to 2021.