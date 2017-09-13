Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jet Airways (India) plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - exec

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :Exec says co plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - conf call‍​.

Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit more than doubles

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :June quarter net profit 535 million rupees.June quarter total income 59.54 billion rupees.Jet Airways (India) Ltd - net profit in June quarter last year was 258.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 53.41 billion rupees.

Jet Airways (India) says Amit Agarwal shall cease to be acting CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says Amit Agarwal shall cease to be acting CEO.

Jet Airways (India) approves appointment of Vinay Dube as CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says appointment of Vinay Dube as chief executive officer of company..

Jet Airways & Aeromexico sign codeshare MoU

June 8 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign landmark codeshare MoU to promote travel between India and Mexico.

Jet Airways (India) March-qtr profit down about 91 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 368 million rupees.March quarter total income 57.60 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 3.97 billion rupees; total income was 54.51 billion rupees.

Jet Airways (India) incorporates unit Airjet Ground Services Ltd

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says investment in wholly owned subsidiary . Says cost of acquisition is INR 5 million .Says co has incorporated a unit Airjet Ground Services Ltd.

Jet Airways (India) and Fiji Airways announce codeshare agreement

Jet Airways (India) Ltd :Says Jet Airways and Fiji Airways announce codeshare agreement.

Jet Airways (India) says co and Hong Kong Airlines sign codeshare agreement

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says Jet Airways and Hong Kong Airlines ink codeshare agreement . Says Hong Kong Airlines will place its marketing code on Jet Airways .Jet Airways will place its marketing code “9W” on some Hong Kong airlines’ flights.

Jet Airways (India) Dec-qtr net profit falls about 69 pct

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.42 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 54.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.67 billion rupees; total income from operations was 54.44 billion rupees.