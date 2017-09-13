Edition:
Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

476.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.60 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs482.00
Open
Rs483.00
Day's High
Rs484.70
Day's Low
Rs471.05
Volume
202,811
Avg. Vol
1,641,717
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60

Jet Airways (India) plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - exec
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 06:52am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :Exec says co plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - conf call‍​.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 09:29am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :June quarter net profit 535 million rupees.June quarter total income 59.54 billion rupees.Jet Airways (India) Ltd - net profit in June quarter last year was 258.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 53.41 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) says Amit Agarwal shall cease to be acting CEO
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:47am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says Amit Agarwal shall cease to be acting CEO.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) approves appointment of Vinay Dube as CEO
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:34am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says appointment of Vinay Dube as chief executive officer of company..  Full Article

Jet Airways & Aeromexico sign codeshare MoU
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 01:58am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd ::Says Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign landmark codeshare MoU to promote travel between India and Mexico.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) March-qtr profit down about 91 pct
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:47am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 368 million rupees.March quarter total income 57.60 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 3.97 billion rupees; total income was 54.51 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) incorporates unit Airjet Ground Services Ltd
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 09:20am EDT 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says investment in wholly owned subsidiary . Says cost of acquisition is INR 5 million .Says co has incorporated a unit Airjet Ground Services Ltd.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) and Fiji Airways announce codeshare agreement
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 05:19am EST 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd :Says Jet Airways and Fiji Airways announce codeshare agreement.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) says co and Hong Kong Airlines sign codeshare agreement
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 02:31am EST 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says Jet Airways and Hong Kong Airlines ink codeshare agreement . Says Hong Kong Airlines will place its marketing code on Jet Airways .Jet Airways will place its marketing code “9W” on some Hong Kong airlines’ flights.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) Dec-qtr net profit falls about 69 pct
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 08:23am EST 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.42 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 54.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.67 billion rupees; total income from operations was 54.44 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft

NEW DELHI Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

Earnings vs. Estimates

