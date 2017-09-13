Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
476.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-5.60 (-1.16%)
Rs482.00
Rs483.00
Rs484.70
Rs471.05
202,811
1,641,717
Rs646.00
Rs332.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jet Airways (India) plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - exec
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit more than doubles
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) says Amit Agarwal shall cease to be acting CEO
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) approves appointment of Vinay Dube as CEO
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways & Aeromexico sign codeshare MoU
June 8 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) March-qtr profit down about 91 pct
May 30 (Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) incorporates unit Airjet Ground Services Ltd
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) and Fiji Airways announce codeshare agreement
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) says co and Hong Kong Airlines sign codeshare agreement
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) Dec-qtr net profit falls about 69 pct
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft
NEW DELHI Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.