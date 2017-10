May 15 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd :March quarter net profit 604.3 million rupees versus profit 109.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 22.58 billion rupees versus 16.29 billion rupees year ago.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd : Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 552.1 million rupees versus profit 33.9 million rupees year ago .Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 19.87 billion rupees versus 16.32 billion rupees year ago.