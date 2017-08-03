Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jindal Saw defers decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd ::Says company has deferred its decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for the time being‍​.Says company is not undertaking any additional major capex/projects other the normal/maintenance capex.Says "expect additional business opportunities primarily in domestic water sector".

India's Jindal Saw June-qtr net PAT falls

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd :June quarter net PAT 640.4 million rupees versus profit of 657.8 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 15.20 billion rupees versus 13.66 billion rupees last year.

Jindal Saw says SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF to amalgamate

July 12 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd :Says units SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF decided to amalgamate both companies and will have common control & management.

India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd ::March quarter profit 1.14 billion rupees.March quarter total income 18.76 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.

Jindal Saw posts Dec qtr profit

Jindal Saw Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 806.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 14.29 billion rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 157.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.29 billion rupees.

Jindal Saw current order book for pipes and pellets is about $700 mln

Jindal Saw Ltd : Says current order book for pipes and pellets is about $700 million .Export of pipes to USA, Europe, Mexico hurt due to imposition of anti-dumping duties.

Jindal saw Sept-qtr profit falls about 35 pct

Jindal Saw Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 473.2 million rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 726.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.03 billion rupees.

Jindal Saw June-qtr profit falls

Jindal Saw Ltd : June-quarter net profit 657.8 million rupees; total income from operations 13.29 billion rupees