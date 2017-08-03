Edition:
Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)

JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs115.85
Open
Rs116.25
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.05
Volume
319,160
Avg. Vol
1,725,970
52-wk High
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jindal Saw defers decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:23am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd ::Says company has deferred its decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for the time being‍​.Says company is not undertaking any additional major capex/projects other the normal/maintenance capex.Says "expect additional business opportunities primarily in domestic water sector".  Full Article

India's Jindal Saw June-qtr net PAT falls
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:16am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd :June quarter net PAT 640.4 million rupees versus profit of 657.8 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 15.20 billion rupees versus 13.66 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Jindal Saw says SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF to amalgamate
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 07:38am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd :Says units SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF decided to amalgamate both companies and will have common control & management.  Full Article

India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:37am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Jindal Saw Ltd ::March quarter profit 1.14 billion rupees.March quarter total income 18.76 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.  Full Article

Jindal Saw posts Dec qtr profit
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 04:12am EST 

Jindal Saw Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 806.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 14.29 billion rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 157.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.29 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jindal Saw current order book for pipes and pellets is about $700 mln
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 09:03pm EST 

Jindal Saw Ltd : Says current order book for pipes and pellets is about $700 million .Export of pipes to USA, Europe, Mexico hurt due to imposition of anti-dumping duties.  Full Article

Jindal saw Sept-qtr profit falls about 35 pct
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 05:29am EDT 

Jindal Saw Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 473.2 million rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 726.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.03 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jindal Saw June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 05:31am EDT 

Jindal Saw Ltd : June-quarter net profit 657.8 million rupees; total income from operations 13.29 billion rupees Further company coverage: [JIND.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

