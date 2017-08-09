Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd :June quarter net profit 415 million rupees versus loss 782.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 22.04 billion rupees versus 21.57 billion rupees year ago.

Corrects headline and bullet to say Jindal Stainless' promoters pledged shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee and SBICAP did not raise stake in company:Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd .

June 22 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd ::Says SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd raises stake in co by 2.43 percent to 29.63 percent.

May 12 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees.March quarter total income 24.81 billion rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees.

Jindal Stainless Ltd :Says approved appointment of Anurag Mantri as CFO in place of Ashish Gupta.

Jindal Stainless Ltd:Approved appointment of Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. March 01, 2016.