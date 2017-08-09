Edition:
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.30 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs114.90
Open
Rs115.70
Day's High
Rs116.00
Day's Low
Rs112.00
Volume
103,958
Avg. Vol
573,963
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

India's Jindal Stainless posts June-qtr profit
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:34am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd :June quarter net profit 415 million rupees versus loss 782.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 22.04 billion rupees versus 21.57 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

BRIEF-Jindal Stainless' promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee (June 22)
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 07:46am EDT 

Corrects headline and bullet to say Jindal Stainless' promoters pledged shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee and SBICAP did not raise stake in company:Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd .  Full Article

Jindal Stainless says SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd raises stake in co by 2.43 pct to 29.63 pct
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 06:54am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd ::Says SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd raises stake in co by 2.43 percent to 29.63 percent.  Full Article

India's Jindal Stainless posts March-qtr profit
Friday, 12 May 2017 07:08am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Jindal Stainless Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees.March quarter total income 24.81 billion rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees.  Full Article

Jindal Stainless appoints Anurag Mantri as CFO
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 08:09am EST 

Jindal Stainless Ltd :Says approved appointment of Anurag Mantri as CFO in place of Ashish Gupta.  Full Article

Jindal Stainless Ltd appoints Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 02:59am EST 

Jindal Stainless Ltd:Approved appointment of Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. March 01, 2016.  Full Article

