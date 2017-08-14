Edition:
United States

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)

JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs148.80
Open
Rs148.70
Day's High
Rs150.20
Day's Low
Rs148.30
Volume
103,211
Avg. Vol
1,259,290
52-wk High
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins‍​
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:43am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins"‍​.  Full Article

India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:15am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 19.43 billion rupees versus 19.58 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

JK Tyre & Industries says BMF Investments sells entire stake in co
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 04:52am EST 

Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd :Says BMF Investments sells entire stake in co.  Full Article

JK Tyre Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 22 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 08:34am EST 

Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd : dec quarter consol net profit 861.9 million rupees . dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.87 billion rupees .consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 17.67 billion rupees.  Full Article

JK Tyre & Industries Sept-qtr consol net profit falls about 14 pct
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 08:46am EST 

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 20.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.67 billion rupees .With good monsoon, government focus on roads & infra, cheaper consumer spending, commercial vehicle sale expected to grow in coming months.  Full Article

JK Tyre and Industries June-quarter consol profit down about 14 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 08:55am EDT 

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 17.81 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 17.66 billion rupees .  Full Article

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd says ops at Sriperumbadur plant disrupted for 8 shifts due to rains
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 07:02pm EST 

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd:Owing to unprecedented rains in Tamilnadu, operations at company's plant located at Sriperumbadur disrupted for 8 shifts.Total loss of production was of order of about 700 tonnes.The production and dispatch are getting normalised effective on December 04, 2015.There is no damage to the plant and machinery.Damages caused by natural calamity are adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins‍​

* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins"‍​ Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with

» More JKIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials