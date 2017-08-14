JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins"‍​.

India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JK Tyre & Industries Ltd :June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 19.43 billion rupees versus 19.58 billion rupees last year.

JK Tyre & Industries says BMF Investments sells entire stake in co

Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd :Says BMF Investments sells entire stake in co.

JK Tyre Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 22 pct

Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd : dec quarter consol net profit 861.9 million rupees . dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.87 billion rupees .consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 17.67 billion rupees.

JK Tyre & Industries Sept-qtr consol net profit falls about 14 pct

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 20.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.67 billion rupees .With good monsoon, government focus on roads & infra, cheaper consumer spending, commercial vehicle sale expected to grow in coming months.

JK Tyre and Industries June-quarter consol profit down about 14 pct

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 17.81 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 17.66 billion rupees .

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd says ops at Sriperumbadur plant disrupted for 8 shifts due to rains

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd:Owing to unprecedented rains in Tamilnadu, operations at company's plant located at Sriperumbadur disrupted for 8 shifts.Total loss of production was of order of about 700 tonnes.The production and dispatch are getting normalised effective on December 04, 2015.There is no damage to the plant and machinery.Damages caused by natural calamity are adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company.