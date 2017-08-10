J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's J Kumar Infraprojects June-qtr down 12.5 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 258.2 million rupees versus profit of 295.2 million rupees last year.June quarter revenue from operations 3.74 billion rupees versus 4.03 billion rupees last year.

J Kumar Infraprojects on SEBI's list of companies presumed to be shell firms

Aug 8 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd :Says co is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​.Says co "is not a shell company and the suspicion of the regulator is uncalled for".Says co is seeking legal advice in the matter, requesting sebi to recall its direction ‍​.

J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd :March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 3.66 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.

J Kumar Infraprojects Sept-qtr profit up about 5.3 pct

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : sept quarter net profit 229.9 million rupees . sept quarter total income from operations 3.10 billion rupees .net profit in sept quarter last year was 218.3 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 3.31 billion rupees.

J Kumar Infraprojects signs deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corp

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Says on behalf of J Kumar Infra - CRTG JV signed deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corp .Says agreement worth 13.45 billion rupees for Phase 2 of city metro and others for 4.49 billion rupees.

J Kumar Infraprojects says IT authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Income Tax authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises from 30 August-2 September .

J.Kumar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : J. KuMar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC for Rs 5012 cr metro 3 project; work to begin by October 2016 . project work to commence in October 2016 .

India's J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit up about 5 pct

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net profit 286.1 million rupees versus profit of 273.3 million rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 2 per share .

J Kumar Infraprojects gets work order worth 1.95 bln rupees

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Receipt of work order from MCGM worth 1.95 billion rupees .