J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs232.40
Open
Rs232.50
Day's High
Rs234.95
Day's Low
Rs227.25
Volume
35,693
Avg. Vol
251,705
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's J Kumar Infraprojects June-qtr down 12.5 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 08:20am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 258.2 million rupees versus profit of 295.2 million rupees last year.June quarter revenue from operations 3.74 billion rupees versus 4.03 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects on SEBI's list of companies presumed to be shell firms
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:19am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd :Says co is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​.Says co "is not a shell company and the suspicion of the regulator is uncalled for".Says co is seeking legal advice in the matter, requesting sebi to recall its direction ‍​.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 06:36am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd :March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 3.66 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects Sept-qtr profit up about 5.3 pct
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 05:49am EST 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : sept quarter net profit 229.9 million rupees . sept quarter total income from operations 3.10 billion rupees .net profit in sept quarter last year was 218.3 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 3.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects signs deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corp
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 03:29am EST 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Says on behalf of J Kumar Infra - CRTG JV signed deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corp .Says agreement worth 13.45 billion rupees for Phase 2 of city metro and others for 4.49 billion rupees.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects says IT authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 11:21pm EDT 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Income Tax authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises from 30 August-2 September .  Full Article

J.Kumar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 07:04am EDT 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : J. KuMar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC for Rs 5012 cr metro 3 project; work to begin by October 2016 . project work to commence in October 2016 .  Full Article

India's J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit up about 5 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 04:21am EDT 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net profit 286.1 million rupees versus profit of 273.3 million rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 2 per share .  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects gets work order worth 1.95 bln rupees
Friday, 6 May 2016 12:59am EDT 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Receipt of work order from MCGM worth 1.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

