JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JK Lakshmi Cement June-qtr profit falls

Aug 3 (Reuters) - JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd ::June quarter net profit 283 million rupees versus profit of 286.4 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 344.2 million rupees.June quarter total income 10.13 billion rupees versus 8.82 billion rupees last year.

India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit falls

May 17 (Reuters) - JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd :March quarter net profit 208.5 million rupees.March quarter total income 9.31 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 0.75 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 175.2 million rupees.

JK Lakshmi Cement posts Dec-qtr profit

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 76 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.51 billion rupees .Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 5.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.28 billion rupees.

JK Lakshmi Cement intends to file appeal against CCI order before COMPAT

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd says intend to file appeal against CCI order before COMPAT .JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd says "we dispute and deny the allegations made" in CCI order.

JK Lakshmi Cement swings to June-qtr profit

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees; total income from operations 7.77 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 234.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees .

India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit rises

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : India's JK Lakshmi Cement says March-quarter net profit 483.8 million rupees versus net profit of 60.5 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 7.35 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 38.5 million rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 0.25 per share .