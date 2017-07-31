Edition:
United States

JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)

JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs113.25
Open
Rs114.45
Day's High
Rs115.45
Day's Low
Rs113.00
Volume
126,791
Avg. Vol
800,525
52-wk High
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JK Paper June-qtr profit more than doubles
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 07:28am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - JK Paper Ltd ::June quarter net profit 601.1 million rupees versus profit of 266.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 6.72 billion rupees versus 6.41 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's JK Paper March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 08:38am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - JK Paper Ltd ::Says recommended a dividend of 1.50 rupees per equity share.March quarter net profit 563.2 million rupees versus profit 148.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7.43 billion rupees versus 6.87 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

JK Paper announces cessation of JV agreement with Oji Packaging Pvt Ltd
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 06:26am EST 

JK Paper Ltd :Says cessation of JV agreement with Oji Packaging Pvt Ltd.  Full Article

JK Paper Sept-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 06:25am EDT 

JK Paper Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 439.6 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 7.69 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 266.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.11 billion rupees . Board recommenced issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees .Intends to take planned shutdown of unit JKPM, Odisha during Dec quarter.  Full Article

JK Paper June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 07:54am EDT 

JK Paper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 266.6 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.06 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jk Paper says March-quarter net profit rises
Friday, 6 May 2016 08:35am EDT 

JK Paper Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 272.8 million rupees ; net sales 7.86 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

JK Paper Ltd News

» More JKPA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials