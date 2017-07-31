JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JK Paper June-qtr profit more than doubles

July 31 (Reuters) - JK Paper Ltd ::June quarter net profit 601.1 million rupees versus profit of 266.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 6.72 billion rupees versus 6.41 billion rupees last year.

India's JK Paper March-qtr profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - JK Paper Ltd ::Says recommended a dividend of 1.50 rupees per equity share.March quarter net profit 563.2 million rupees versus profit 148.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 7.43 billion rupees versus 6.87 billion rupees year ago.

JK Paper announces cessation of JV agreement with Oji Packaging Pvt Ltd

JK Paper Ltd :Says cessation of JV agreement with Oji Packaging Pvt Ltd.

JK Paper Sept-qtr profit rises

JK Paper Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 439.6 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 7.69 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 266.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.11 billion rupees . Board recommenced issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees .Intends to take planned shutdown of unit JKPM, Odisha during Dec quarter.

JK Paper June-qtr profit rises

JK Paper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 266.6 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.06 billion rupees .

Jk Paper says March-quarter net profit rises

JK Paper Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 272.8 million rupees ; net sales 7.86 billion rupees .