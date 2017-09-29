John Laing Group PLC (JLG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

John Laing to acquire majority of equity interests in wind farm project partnership

Sept 29 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc ::Investing $85 million by acquiring from Akuo Energy majority of equity interests in partnership which controls 149mw Rocksprings wind farm project.

John Laing says NAV of 1,040.4 mln pounds at June 30

Aug 24 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc :NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) OF £1,040.4 MILLION AT 30 JUNE 2017.NAV PER SHARE AT 30 JUNE 2017 OF 284P (31 DECEMBER 2016 - 277P).7.4% INCREASE IN HY EXTERNAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT TO £1,582 MILLION 4 SINCE 31 DECEMBER 2016.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.91P PER SHARE PAYABLE IN OCTOBER 2017.2017 GUIDANCE FOR INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS AND REALISATIONS MAINTAINED.

John Laing reaches deal on Manchester Waste

Aug 24 (Reuters) - John Laing Group Plc :AGREEMENT REACHED ON MANCHESTER WASTE.DISCUSSIONS CULMINATED IN LEGALLY-BINDING HEADS OF TERMS BETWEEN GMWDA, VL CO, SHAREHOLDERS, OPERATOR, VIRIDOR WASTE.ESTIMATED EFFECT OF DEALS ON CO IS REDUCTION IN VALUATION OF TWO MANCHESTER WASTE INVESTMENTS BY £25.5 MILLION FROM VALUATION AT 31 DECEMBER.

Costain updates on Greater Manchester Waste contract

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Costain Group Plc :GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE CONTRACT.‍SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS, A CONSENSUAL TERMINATION OF GREATER MANCHESTER WASTE MANAGEMENT PFI PROJECT HAS BEEN AGREED​.‍DEMOBILISATION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY 29 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR COSTAIN OF THIS SETTLEMENT IS IN LINE WITH PROVISIONS WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY TAKEN FOR PROJECT​.

Pennon updates on Viridor's Greater Manchester Contract

May 2 (Reuters) - Pennon Group Plc :Update on Viridor's Greater Manchester Contract.Greater Manchester Waste Disposal Authority (gmwda) continues to face financial challenges due to prolonged austerity..Diversion of waste from landfill remains ahead of contractual commitments and viridor and its partners are keen to ensure this progress is able to continue.Viridor and its joint venture partner John Laing have been actively engaging with GMWDA as they have worked to consider their options..GMWDA has now confirmed it is seeking an exit from Recycling & Waste Management Private Finance Initiative (pfi) contract.Contract relates to Viridor Laing (Greater Manchester) Limited..Discussions and negotiations are now expected to progress over coming weeks as we work with gmwda to ascertain implications.There are provisions in PFI contract for compensation to be paid to Viridor and John Laing on termination..Book value of Viridor's investment in greater manchester project as at 31 march 2016 is £72.3 million.Pennon continues to anticipate reporting a strong financial performance for group at its full year results.

John Laing posts FY pretax profit of 192.1 mln stg

John Laing Group Plc : Says 14.3 percent increase in net asset value from 889.6 million pounds at Dec. 31, 2015 to 1,016.8 million pounds. . Says NAV per share at end-December 2016 of 277 pence, up from 242 pence a year earlier. . Says profit before tax of 192.1 million pounds compared to 106.6 million pounds in 2015. . Says final dividend of 6.3 pence a share, in line with policy. . Says realisations of 146.6 million pounds from sale of investments. . Says 30 percent increase in external assets under management (aum) to 1,472 million pounds. . Says cash yield from investment portfolio of 34.8 million pounds, compared with 38.9 million pounds in 2015. .Says new investment commitments of 181.9 million pounds, compared with 180.5 million pounds in 2015..

John Laing sells holding in Poland motorway project for 131 mln stg

John Laing Group : To dispose of its 29.69% investment in Gdansk Transport Company, the owner and operator of the A1 motorway project in Poland, to FS Amber Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund, which is managed by First State Investments, for E146.9 million (£131.0 million) .The consideration will be satisfied in cash and the proceeds will mainly be used by John Laing to enable future investment in greenfield infrastructure projects in line with its business model.

John Laing to sell project management services activities in UK

John Laing Group Plc : Disposal . Announces sale of business and assets of its project management services (PMS) activities in UK to HCP Management Services Limited . As part of sale, it is expected that approximately 90 staff roles and 62 management services agreements (MSAS) will transfer to HCP . Consideration receivable reflects small contribution to John Laing's profits in 2015 from business and assets being sold .Completion is expected to occur no later than Q4 following receipt of a number of consents at project level.

John Laing Group plc proposes final and special dividend

John Laing Group plc:Proposes final dividend for 2015 of 5.3p per share made up of a base dividend of 3.2p per share and a special dividend of 2.1p per share.