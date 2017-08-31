Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson buys Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc ::Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc acquires Belgian specialty broker Belgibo NV.

Insurance broker JLT says makes good start in Q1

April 27 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :Q1 trading statement 2017.Jlt has made a good start to year.Challenging trading conditions of 2016 in many markets around world have continued in 2017.Momentum in specialty seen in prior periods was maintained.Integration of construction risk partners acquisition is on track.Overall us specialty losses due to investment are anticipated to taper during year.Employee benefits -anticipation remains that this business will deliver organic revenue growth in year and make steady progress towards delivering a 15% trading profit margin for 2018.Too early to determine full-year impact of foreign exchange movements on group's results.Remains confident that organic revenue growth, more in line with historical rates, will be delivered.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson updates on investigation by FCA into aviation insurance sector

April 21 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :Notes recent press comment regarding an investigation by financial conduct authority (FCA) into aviation insurance sector.Company is participating in this investigation and confirms that JLT specialty is providing all appropriate assistance to FCA.Unable to comment on ongoing investigation, takes all regulatory matters very seriously.

Insurance broker JLT 2016 underlying pre-tax profit up 1 pct

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc : Final dividend 20.6 penceper share . Total dividend up 5 percent to 32.2 penceper share . Revenue growth of 9% to £1,261.3m . underlying. profit before tax of £172.6m, up 1%, reflecting us specialty investment as planned . Underlying profit before tax, excluding us investment, up 5% to £199.6m . Reported profit before tax down 13% to £134.9m . Final cash dividend of 20.6p bringing total dividend for 2016 to 32.2p, up 5%, .Sustained softness in both insurance and reinsurance rating environments.

JLT buys stake in U.S.-based construction risk partners

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc : Acquisition . JLT acquires stake in construction risk partners in usa . Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time. .Acquisition will be financed from JLT's existing cash and debt facilities..

Insurance and reinsurance broker JLT sees boost from pound slide

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc : Interim management statement . Risk and insurance businesses delivered a resilient performance during period, in spite of insurance and reinsurance pricing pressures in multiple markets . JLT specialty's performance in period was good . Divisional performance in certain sectors such as energy and marine continued to reflect impact of depressed commodity prices . New business pipeline across specialty was strong, with several significant client wins recorded in period . JLT re traded well in period, with notable strength in u.s. And asia regions . JLT re business remains on track to increase its operating margin to 20% in 2016 . Across other risk and insurance businesses, including latin america, asia, and australia & new zealand, performance remained steady in period . Total investment spend for this year will be approximately £6 million above that of 2015 . Our international employee benefits businesses saw good growth in period, . Trading in uk employee benefits remained challenging in period . Revenues in second half of 2016 are expected to be ahead of those in same period in 2015 . Overall performance continued to be impacted by movements in foreign exchange rates, following eu referendum in june . If sterling/u.s. Dollar rates were to remain at current rates of exchange, we now estimate a further £4 million benefit, for a total of £16 million on a full year basis..