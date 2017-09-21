Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Johnson Matthey confirms guidance for year ending March 31 2018

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey Plc ::JOHNSON MATTHEY - GUIDANCE IS CONFIRMED FOR YEAR ENDING 31ST MARCH 2018; OPERATING PROFIT EXPECTED TO BENEFIT BY £13 MILLION FROM FOREX MOVE, RESTRUCTURING.

Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

June 13 (Reuters) - Intrexon Corporation::Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients.Under terms, JM will have access to co's technologies and expertise for microbe-based fermentative production of specific target apis.Agreement also provides for milestone payments to Intrexon, as well as royalties based on net sales of commercialized products.Intrexon Corporation says Intrexon will receive a technology access fee and reimbursement for all research and development costs.Through collaboration, co to utilize proprietary microbial hosts, fermentation processes for expression of peptides with high fidelity, titer.

Johnson says extesion of Tim Stevenson's appointment until 31 Dec 2018

June 1 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey Plc ::Says Tim Stevenson's term of appointment as non-executive director and chairman of company has been extended until 31 Dec 2018.Tim has informed company of his intention to step down as chairman by end of this term.

Johnson Matthey posts FY pretax profit of ‍461.6​ million pounds

June 1 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey Plc :FY revenue rose 12 percent to 12.03 billion stg.Total dividend 75 penceper share.Final dividend up 5 percent to 54.5 penceper share.FY cash flow from operating activities of £523 million and free cash flow of £230 million.FY capex was £265 million, 1.7 times depreciation, with gross research and development £201 million, 5.6% of sales.FY return on invested capital increased to 18.2% from 17.3%.FY pretax profit at ‍461.6​ million stg versus 386.3 million stg year ago.For full year 2017/18, sales growth, at constant rates, is expected to be broadly in line with 6% growth delivered in second half of this year.At current exchange rates, reported results in 2017/18 will benefit from positive impact of translational foreign exchange.‍improving operating performance expected to be offset as there will be no us post-retirement medical benefit credit.There are higher non cash pension charges in 2017/18.FY net debt at 31st March 2017 was £715.7 million.

Nemaska Lithium provides update on Phase 1 plant

Nemaska Lithium Inc : Nemaska lithium achieves phase 1 plant milestone and triggers $3m installment payment from Johnson Matthey Battery Materials .Nemaska lithium inc - received a $3 million installment payment from johnson matthey battery materials , a wholly owned subsidiary of johnson matthey plc.

Johnson Matthey says trading in line, FY outlook confirmed

Johnson Matthey Plc : Trading in line with expectations, full year outlook confirmed . Q3 sales up 19% at actual rates; up 2 pct at constant rates .Expect group's performance to be slightly ahead of last year for continuing businesses at constant rates.

Johnson Matthey sees FY in line with expectations at constant rates

Johnson Matthey Plc : Trading statement . Strong sales growth in emission control technologies and further progress in new businesses . Precious metal products' sales increased by 6 pct to £91 million (up 1 pct at constant rates) . Precious metal products division's underlying operating profit was down, principally due to lower average pgm prices . (platinum averaged $1,010/oz, down 11 pct on same period last year, and palladium average $573/oz, down 25 [ct) . Underlying performance of group for 2016/17 at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Board currently believes that eu vote will not have a long term material impact on johnson matthey . Solid start to year, group sales for continuing businesses 1 up 6 pct (up 2 pct at constant rates 2) . Underlying 3 profit before tax on a continuing basis 1 broadly in line with last year at constant rates 2 . Full year outlook at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Continue to expect group's performance in 2016/17 to be ahead of 2015/16, albeit weighted towards second half .If exchange rates remain at current levels for remainder year, translational impact to FY underlying operating profit would increase by around a further £25 million.

Johnson Matthey names Anna Manz as finance director

Johnson Matthey Plc : Anna Manz appointed as group finance director of Johnson Matthey . Anna Manz will join company's board on October 17 2016 .Den Jones will resign from board at annual general meeting on July 20 2016.

Johnson Matthey says FY underlying pretax profit down 5 pct

Johnson Matthey Plc : Total dividend 71.5 penceper share . 2016/17 performance expected to be ahead of 2015/16, in line with current market expectations . Anticipate that capital expenditure will be at a similar level next year. . Capital expenditure to depreciation is expected to be in range of 1.6 to 1.8 times. . FY underlying revenue 10,714 mln stg +7 pct . FY underlying profit before tax (pbt) 418.2 mln stg down 5 percent . FY pretax profit fell 22 percent to 386.3 million stg . Impairment and restructuring charges of 141 mln stg; charges mainly relate to previously announced restructuring .Final dividend 52 penceper share.

Nemaska Lithium signs deal with Johnson Matthey Battery Materials

Nemaska Lithium : Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Battery Materials sign Definitive Agreement For The $12m Up . Says second agreement provides for a long term supply relationship for lithium salts between Nemaska Lithium and JMBM .Front payment for the phase 1 plant and signs commercial offtake agreement for lithium salts.