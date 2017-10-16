JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 04:46am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 1.46 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees.Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.15 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 5.14 billion rupees.Says AUM of wealth management business stood at 272.89 billion rupees as of 30th Sept.  Full Article

India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 06:15am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.28 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 7.09 billion rupees.Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion.  Full Article

JM Financial says JM Financial Asset Management completes buyback of 9.95 pct outstanding capital
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 06:52am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd :Says JM Financial Asset Management Limited has completed buy back of 9.95 pct of outstanding equity capital.  Full Article

JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 08:31am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd ::Says recommended final dividend of 0.85 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.51 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.14 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 4.64 billion rupees.  Full Article

JM financial unit to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 03:31am EDT 

JM Financial Ltd : Says unit Jm Financial Investment managers executed share purchase agreement to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial . Says acquisition would result in holding of 6.41 percent in Spandana . Says deal via secondary purchase in two tranches representing 16.26% of Sphoorty's current outstanding total equity shares . Says total consideration for proposed acquisition to be INR 810 million .Says proposed acquisition is for cash.  Full Article

JM Financial says JM Financial Asset Reconstruction becomes unit of co
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 08:28am EDT 

JM Financial Ltd :JM Financial ltd says JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited, has become unit of co with effect from september 30, 2016.  Full Article

JM Financial June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 06:02am EDT 

JM Financial Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 860.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 723.5 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 3.83 billion rupees . Nimesh Kampani, founder and chairman of JM Financial Group to retire from executive role at group from September 30, 2016 . Appoints Vishal Kampani as MD from October 1 .  Full Article

JM Financial seeks members' nod to issue NCDs of up to 10 bln rupees
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 03:59am EDT 

JM Financial Ltd : Seeks members' nod to issue non-convertible debentures aggregating up to 10 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to make loans, give guarantees or provide security on behalf of JM Financial Credit Solutions of up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

JM Financial March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 05:24am EDT 

JM Financial Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 4.64 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 0.85 rupees per share .  Full Article

JM Financial says unit to buy up to 9.84 pct of total paid up capital of Fairassets Technologies India
Monday, 9 May 2016 10:54pm EDT 

JM Financial Ltd : JM Financial products executed agreement to buy securities of up to 9.84% of total paid up capital of fairassets technologies India pvt ltd .  Full Article

