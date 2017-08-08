Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Jindal Steel and Power June-qtr consol loss narrows

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd :June quarter consol net loss 3.87 billion rupees versus loss of 10.82 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol loss was 4.33 billion rupees.Says approved increase in authorised share capital of co to INR 3 billion.June quarter consol total income 61.27 billion rupees versus 51.25 billion rupees last year.Says approved issuance of NCDs upto an amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees.Says approved issue of securities for amount not exceeding INR 50 billion.Says consol June-quarter crude steel production 1.26 million tonnes.Says giving conversion right of loan into equity in case of default to lenders.Says steel production expected to reach full potential by end of current financial year.Says volume of steel produced and delivered by co expected to double by year end.

Jindal Steel & Power says Rajesh Bhatia resigned as CFO

June 28 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd ::Says Rajesh Bhatia has resigned from position of CFO of co from the close of business hours of JUNE 27, 2017.

Jindal Steel & Power says minor fire broke out on Monday at co's Angul plant in Odisha

May 30 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel & Power Ltd :Says minor fire broke out on monday at an under construction ancillary facility at angul plant in odisha.Says fire was controlled and there was no casualties.Says the operations at our angul plant are not affected.

India's Jindal Steel and Power March-qtr consol loss narrows

May 23 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 1 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol loss was 4.39 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue from operations 67.56 billion rupees.Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 6.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 54.42 billion rupees.Says overall domestic consumption of steel in India could strengthen to 6-7 percent growth in FY18.Says co aiming to increase steel production by about 50 percent during FY18.Co is looking to ramp up production steadily from Angul Complex; also looking to better costs of production.Says co aiming to export over 1 million tonne of steel and export 2 million tonnes of pellets in new financial year.Co will be commissioning basic oxygen furnace by october 2017 at Angul.

Jindal in talks to sell power plant for over $1.5 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources

: Jindal in talks to sell power plant for over $1.5 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources . Jindal Steel & Power has been in discussions about selling the plant to Adani Power - Bloomberg, citing sources

Jindal Steel & Power divests wind power business at Maharashtra

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd :Says divestment of 24mw wind power business undertaking situated at Satara, Maharashtra..

JSW Energy gets members' nod to buy power plant from Jindal Steel & Power

JSW Energy Ltd : Gets members' nod for acquisition of 1,000 MW power plant from Jindal Steel & Power, and for further issue of securities .

Jindal Steel & Power gets members' nod to divest 1000 MW power plant of unit

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Gets members' nod to divest 1000 MW power plant of unit and for sale of 920 MW captive power plant of co .

Jindal Steel and Power exec says sale of 1000 MW power plant to JSW Energy would cut debt burden

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Chair Naveen Jindal says sale of 1000 mw power plant to JSW would be enough to reduce our debt burden .

Jindal Steel & Power approves issue of NCDs of up to 50 bln rupees

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Approved issue of NCDs of up to 50 billion rupees and issue of further securities of up to 50 billion rupees .