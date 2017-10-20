JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JPMorgan Chase issues shares of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::JPMorgan Chase says ‍issued 125,750 shares of company's fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series cc, par value of $1 per share​.

JPMorgan Chase & Co announces plan to acquire WePay‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co :JPMorgan Chase & Co announces plan to acquire WePay‍​.

JPMorgan to buy payments firm WePay - WSJ

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Jpmorgan Chase & Co << >> to buy payments firm WePay Inc; price was above the roughly $220 million valuation of WePay - WSJ, citing a source‍​.

J.P. Morgan deploys blockchain with new correspondent banking network

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co :J.P. Morgan deploys blockchain with new correspondent banking network.JPMorgan - launched interbank information network​ ‍with Royal Bank of Canada, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 earnings per share $1.76

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::JPMorgan Chase reports third-quarter 2017 net income of $6.7 billion, or $1.76 per share‍​.Qtrly ‍​ reported revenue of $25.3 billion; managed revenue of $26.2 billion.Qtrly ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q2.Qtrly average core loans up 7 pct YOY and 2 pct QOQ.Qtrly tangible book value per share of $54.03, up 5%‍ pct.Quarter-end assets under management were $1.9 trillion, up 10 pct.Qtrly net revenue was $26.2 billion, up 3 pct.Qtrly adjusted expense of $14.4 billion versus $14.4 billion in Q2‍​.Qtrly Consumer & Business Banking average deposits of $646 billion, up 9 pct.Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior year‍​.Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $25.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5 pct at Q3-end versus 12.5 percent at Q2-end.Qtrly Equity Markets revenue was down 4 pct.CEO says "global economy continues to do well and the U.S. consumer remains healthy with solid wage growth"‍​.Qtrly adjusted overhead ratio 55 percent versus 56 percent in Q2.Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.6 billion, down 17 pct.CEO says "unfortunately, natural disasters in the U.S. and abroad have impacted many of our customers‍"​.CEO says "delivered solid results in a competitive environment this quarter with steady core growth across the platform".

JPMorgan Chase sees 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln ‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::Sees firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up about $4 bln yoy, market dependent.Expect 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln‍​.Expect 2017 firmwide average core loan growth to be about 8%.Sees firmwide 2017 net charge-offs to be about $5 bln, excluding impact of the write-down of the student loan portfolio.Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.2 bln, down 27%, driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co reports 10 pct passive stake in Evolent Health Inc as of Sept. 29

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc :Jpmorgan chase & co reports 10 percent passive stake in Evolent Health Inc as of September 29, 2017 - SEC filing.

Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER.

JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share ‍​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co :JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share ‍​.JPMorgan Chase & Co says quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share, increase from prior quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.

Disney, Chase renew co-brand card relationship

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chase Card Services::Disney and Chase renew co-brand card relationship.Says it, Walt Disney Co extended multi-year Disney Visa card, Disney Premier Visa card and Disney Visa debit card programs.