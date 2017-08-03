JSE Ltd (JSEJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JSE says HY HEPS fell 16 pct to 488.9 cents

Aug 3 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) DECREASED BY 16% TO 488.9C.HY REVENUE OF 1.08 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.18 BILLION RANG YEAR AGO.JSE - CONSULTATION PROCESS COULD RESULT IN RETRENCHMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 60 PEOPLE (14% OF HEADCOUNT) FROM JSE'S CURRENT FULL-TIME STAFF COMPLEMENT DURING 2017.RETRENCHMENTS WOULD RESULT IN ‍SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY R100 MILLION WILL REFLECT FROM 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​.BOARD MAKES NO PROJECTIONS REGARDING GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.HY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 584.7 MILLION RAND VERSUS 689.6 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO.

JSE says court dismisses Huge Group appeal

July 31 (Reuters) - JSE::HUGE'S CHALLENGE TO JSE'S DECISION FINDING THAT HUGE HAD TO RESTATE ITS AFS FOR 2010, 2011,2012 PURSUANT TO BREACHES OF IFRS WAS DISMISSED BY HIGH COURT.DECISION DIRECTING HUGE TO RESTATE ITS AFS FOR YEARS 2010, 2011 AND 2012 THEREFORE STANDS AND MUST BE GIVEN EFFECT TO.

Africa's largest stock exchange JSE to save 170 mln rand annualy from 2019

July 7 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :Announces initiatives that will result in annualised cost savings of approximately r170m which will be fully realised from 2019 onwards.

JSE Ltd says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 585.1 cents

JSE Ltd : H1 group earnings after tax increased by 19 pct to 513 mln rand (H1 2015: 430 mln rand) . H1 group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are up by 17 pct to 567 mln rand (H1 2015: 484 mln rand) . H1 EPS increased by 19 pct to 599.7 cents (H1 2015: 503.9 cents) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 19 pct to 585.1 cents (H1 2015: 490.3 cents) . Says H1 expenses grew 12 pct (H1 2015: 12 pct) to 636 mln rand . Board makes no projections regarding group's financial performance in 2016 . H1 operating revenue growing by 17 pct (H1 2015: 16 pct) to 1.2 bln rand .Group cash balance is strong at 1.8 bln rand after paying a dividend of 534 mln rand during period (H1 2015: 417 mln rand).