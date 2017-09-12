Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd :JMH Investments acquired 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited for a price of US$44.90 per share.

June 2 (Reuters) - Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd <0468.HK>::‍Has been informed by JSH Venture that JSH Venture has purchased 296.2 million ordinary shares of co​.‍Shares purchased at an average price of HK$5.00 per share​.Following acquisition of shares, JSH Venture became a substantial shareholder of company.