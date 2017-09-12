Edition:
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

43.67USD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$43.62
Open
$43.63
Day's High
$43.70
Day's Low
$43.63
Volume
10,100
Avg. Vol
292,198
52-wk High
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14

JMH Investments acquires 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 06:44am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd :JMH Investments acquired 48,600 shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited for a price of US$44.90 per share.  Full Article

Greatview Aseptic Packaging says JSH Venture purchased 296.2 mln ordinary shares of co​
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 04:32am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd <0468.HK>::‍Has been informed by JSH Venture that JSH Venture has purchased 296.2 million ordinary shares of co​.‍Shares purchased at an average price of HK$5.00 per share​.Following acquisition of shares, JSH Venture became a substantial shareholder of company.  Full Article

